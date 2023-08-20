Today’s Headlines: You won’t get more than one term, APC tell Adeleke, Buhari Mourns Soldiers Killed In Niger

You won’t get more than one term, APC tells Adeleke

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has called on members of the party to resolve their differences, work towards a stronger party and sack the current governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, from office in 2026.

Basiru, who spoke in Osogbo on Saturday at a reception organised for him by the APC leadership of Osogbo Federal Constituency, also declared the current administration in the state as incompetent.

The ex-Senate spokesperson, who was flanked by the APC state chairmen from the South-West region, as well as party bigwigs from all parts of the state, said people that installed the current administration in the state were already regretting their actions.

He charged party members not to cause internal disruption, but work very hard to reposition it for better outing in the next round of elections.

Photo Credit: Google

Buhari Mourns Soldiers Killed In Niger

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, commiserated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Armed Forces and the families of the deceased.

He said he is saddened by the helicopter accident following the tragic ambush in which we have lost brave army personnel. He stated that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

He expressed that with the soldier discipline in the troops, it was a matter of time before they overcome.

FG can generate N8tr yearly from marine, blue economy —Agbakoba

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria)

A senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, yesterday said the Federal Government can generate N8 trillion yearly from marine and blue economy.

He said if Nigeria taps many aspects of the sector, it will get enough money for the economy.

Agbakoba, who fielded questions from The Nation, said the maritime sector is the largest economic booster outside oil and gas.

On his part, a policy analyst, Mr. Kolawole Johnson, said with the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has hit a jackpot.

He said the sector holds the key to the nation’s growth and development. Johnson said all parts of the country can benefit from the sector.

He said there will be bility for a Port and an Oil and Gas Logistics Support Base to decongest Lagos ports.

Governors Must Use N185bn Palliative To Bring Down Cost Of Food

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

Nigerians are currently being tormented by hyperinflation as a result of drastic monetary and fiscal measures by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, especially the devaluation of the Naira and the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

From North to South, East to West, the prices of staple food items, in particular, have doubled from what they were in the last six months, and significantly since the end of May 2023, when this government was inaugurated.

Market intelligence shows that the prices of every food item that the common man depends upon for survival have been hiked beyond reach.

The federal government has taken two steps. First, were the palliatives promised last month in a desperate attempt to forestall the planned nationwide strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which included the plan to distribute 100,000 bags of rice in each of the 36 states of the federation.

This is not seen to have been implemented with the urgency it demands, just as other interventions are slow in coming.

Communicating (

)