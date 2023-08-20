Today’s Headlines: You Won’t Get More Than 1 Term – APC Tells Adeleke, Your Sanctions Unjustified, Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

You Won’t Get More Than One Term- APC Tells Adeleke

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has called on members of the party to resolve their differences, work towards a stronger party and sack the current governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, from office in 2026.

Basiru, who spoke in Osogbo on Saturday at a reception organised for him by the APC leadership of Osogbo Federal Constituency, also declared the current administration in the state as incompetent.

The ex-Senate spokesperson, who was flanked by the APC state chairmen from the South-West region, as well as party bigwigs from all parts of the state, said people that installed the current administration in the state were already regretting their actions.

Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has criticised sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), saying they were unjustified.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Four South West States Mark Isese Day, Declare Monday Holiday

Governors of four South-West states have declared Monday as a holiday for all public servants and residents of the states in commemoration of Isese festival which will take place on Sunday (today).

The states include Lagos, Oyo, Osun and Ogun states.

In July, the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to officially recognise and declare August 20 as Isese Day holiday in the spirit of democracy and freedom of religion.

Niger Gov Appoints 131 Women As Aides

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the appointment of 131 women into various political positions.

The spokesman to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, in a statement yesterday, said 41 of the appointees were to serve as coordinators while the remaining 90 would serve as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

While congratulating the appointees, the governor called on them to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of his administration’s policy thrusts.

