Today’s Headlines: You must not fall asleep – Tinubu’s message to new APC chairman Ganduje; No Rift Between OBJ and I—Olowu

You must not fall asleep – Tinubu’s message to new APC chairman Ganduje

Photo Credit: Daily Post

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the emergence of ex-Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Bashir as chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Party (APC).

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, after APC’s national executive meeting, Tinubu urged the elected leaders to promote unity, peace, and love among all members of the party.

According to him, Ganduje and Ajibola should work hard for the party and ensure governance and quality service delivery.

Photo credit || Google

No Rift Between Obasanjo And I — Olowu

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The Olowu of Owu kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Oba Saka Matemilola, on Friday said there is no rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu kingdom has been absent from events organised by the kingdom, fueling rumour that the ex-president may not be happy with the emergence of Oba Matemilola as the 14th Olowu.

Obasanjo was part of the kingmakers that selected Oba Matemilola, but he was absent from the coronation ceremony of the monarch in 2022.

The former President was said to have travelled out of the country during Matemilola’s coronation. However, there were speculations that Obasanjo backed another contestant to the stool and it was not Matemilola who emerged as the monarch a year ago.

Avoid Military Hostilities In Niger, Atiku Warns ECOWAS

Photo credit: Channels Television

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has warned the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) not to travel the road of military hostilities to resolve the leadership crisis in Niger Republic.

President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 by his own guard, in the region’s third putsch in as many years following takeovers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

The regional body had threatened military intervention in Niger following the coup in the country.

But in a tweet on Thursday evening, Atiku faulted the plan, saying using military hostilities may exacerbate the status quo. According to him, the crisis requires diplomatic engagements which must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.

Don’t intimidate judiciary, CSO warns Tinubu’s legal team at tribunal

Photo credit: The Cable

The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), a civil society organisation (CSO), says the legal team representing President Bola Tinubu at the election tribunal should not intimidate the country’s judiciary.

The CSO’s comment came after the final written address of Tinubu and his legal team at the tribunal.

Tinubu, through Wole Olanipekun, his counsel, in the final written address, said the federal capital territory (FCT) is the 37th state for electoral purposes and any other interpretation would “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature”.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, standard bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the last election.

In a statement on Thursday, Danjuma Musa, COPDEM’s spokesperson, said any threat to the judiciary, is a threat to the country’s democracy.

“COPDEM is in support and advocates for the absolute independence and integrity of the judiciary as fundamental to the success of our democracy and for the peace and unity of Nigeria as a nation,” Musa said.

“It is a threat to the judiciary and rule of law for a senior advocate of Nigeria to presume and invoke anarchy in Nigeria if the victory of his client, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is judiciously overturned by the presidential election petition tribunal before the whole world.

avage (

)