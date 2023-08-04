Today’s Headlines: You Must Not Fall Asleep –Tinubu Messages Ganduje, We must reposition APC —Tinubu

You must not fall asleep – tinubu’s message to new APC chairman Ganduje

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the emergence of ex-Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Bashir as chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Party (APC).

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, after APC’s national executive meeting, Tinubu urged the elected leaders to promote unity, peace, and love among all members of the party. According to him, Ganduje and Ajibola should work hard for the party and ensure governance and quality service delivery.

“You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist,” he stated. DAILY POST reported that the ruling party’s 12th NEC elected Ganduje as chairman on Thursday.

We must reposition APC, Tinubu tells party leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to reposition the party for the much-desired leadership in the nation.

Source: The Nation papers

He gave the charge on Thursday at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja. The President reminded members of the committee of their leadership position and stressed the need for unity of purpose among party members, warning that posterity will not forgive them if the party fails.

He charged leaders that the party must be nurtured from the ward to the upward level. Addressing NEC members, Tinubu said: “The party is in your hand, let us redirect this party. Let us show the rest of the country that we are united for a purpose and if we from the path posterity will not forgive us.”

Troops kill 36 terrorists, arrest 143 criminals in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters has said troops killed 36 terrorists and arrested 143 criminals across the various theatres of operations in the last two weeks. Also, the military high command said troops rescued 140 kidnapped citizens across the country.

Source: Punch papers

The Director, Defence Media tions, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba disclosed this during the bi-weekly briefing of the military in Abuja on Thursday. Buba said, “In the course of operations, troops of tion Safe Haven recovered three AK47 rifles, three Dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one locally made gun, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one cartridge, three mobile phones, a pair of camouflage, a jackknife. Also, troops arrested 10 suspects.

“Also, troops of tion Whirl Stroke recovered one pistol, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special, four rounds of 7.62mm NATO, two G3 magazines, one vehicle, one motorcycle, one mobile phone, and a pair of black boots. Additionally, troops neutralized one terrorist, arrested 13 suspects, and rescued nine kidnapped hostages. “Similarly, troops of tion Hadarin Daji recovered one AK47 rifle, 4 AK47 rifle magazines, 2 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one motorcycle, and 80 livestock. Troops also rescued 20 kidnapped hostages.

Niger: Atiku calls for diplomatic engagement

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called for diplomatic engagement to resolve the military intervention in the government of the Republic of Niger.

Source: Punch papers

President Mohamed Bazoum-led government was toppled by a group of military officers last week, a development that has been condemned across the world. In a statement he signed, Atiku commended the role of the Economic Community of West African States, urging the sub-regional body not to take military action against the coupists in order not to worsen the situation.

The statement read, “The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained. “The military intervention in the Republic of Niger has created tension across the West Africa sub-region, and it is a development that has caused international attention to thaneighboringng country of ours.

