Today’s Headlines: You must not fall asleep –Tinubu message Ganduje, We must reposition APC –We must reposition APC, Tinubu tells party leaders.

You must not fall asleep –Tinubu message Ganduje.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the emergence of ex-Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Bashir as chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Party (APC).

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, after APC’s national executive meeting, Tinubu urged the elected leaders to promote unity, peace, and love among all members of the party.

He said: “You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist”.

We must reposition APC, Tinubu tells party leaders.

President Bola Tinubu has challenged leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to reposition the party for the much-desired leadership in the nation.

He gave the charge on Thursday at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja.

Troops uncover reservoirs used for storing illegally refined oil in Bayelsa.

The joint task force of tion Delta Safe (OPDS) says it has uncovered three reservoirs used for storing illegally refined fuel in Bayelsa.

Speaking with reporters, John Siyanbade, OPDS commander, who was represented by Olusegun Ferreira, a naval officer, said the reservoirs were found in a building along Tamara street in Biogbolo area of the state.

Police nab 9 suspected land grabbers in Ogun.

The police in Ogun State have arrested nine men who are allegedly landgrabbers at Odosegolu village along the Ijebu-Ode/Epe expressway.

The arrest of the suspects, Daily Post Nigeria learnt, followed valid intelligence gathered by the police that some hoodlums were fomenting trouble at Odosegolu village with dangerous weapons.

According to a statement by Omolola Odutola, Ogun State Police Command’s spokesperson, following the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu’s directives, the area commander in Ijebu-Ode, ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi, had led a crack team of operatives of 71 Police Mobile Force, anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping, and patrol teams from divisions under Ijebu-Ode Area Command, to the troubled village and rounded up nine suspected land grabbers.

