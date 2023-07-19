Today’s Headlines: You Deepened Nigerian Democracy – Reno Omokri Hails Peter Obi; Alleged Abuse Of Firearms: Senate Investigates Customs

You Deepened Nigerian Democracy–Omokri

Erstwhile presidential aide Reno Omokri has eulogised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra governor has deepened the country’s democracy.

Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this in a post on his Facebook page while felicitating Obi on his 62nd birthday.

Senate Investigates Customs

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution to investigate the alleged abuse of firearms by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The resolution was the aftermath of a motion sponsored by the senator representing Katsina Central senatorial district, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, decrying the alleged killing of citizens in Kastina State by arms-bearing Customs officers.

YarAdua, in a motion titled “Urgent Need to Investigate the Abuse of Firearms by Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Katsina State,” claimed there have been incessant cases of killings in the state. He termed the situation unacceptable while calling for proper training of officers in the use of firearms.

He said Customs officers are allowed to bear arms, to effectively counter the activities of smugglers, who have recently become emboldened in their attacks on customs personnel, in many cases using sophisticated weapons.

According to him, operatives of NCS were expected to be civil in their handling of Nigerians, but have unfortunately resorted to killings. He recalled how the immediate past governor of Katsina State threatened to sue NCS over killings in the state.

He further cited the example of Customs officers at a location near Gorar Yammama Highway who shot indiscriminately at the vehicle conveying the Chief of Staff to the governor with other aides and close family members.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in consideration of the motion, constituted a committee to be chaired by Senator Francis Fadahunsi.

In his remark, Akpabio said the Senate must look at the issue holistically, adding that the resort to killing innocent citizens would not be acceptable henceforth.

Mbah Didn’t Forge NYSC Certificate–DSS

The Department of State Services, DSS, has countered the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, to the effect that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general election and incumbent governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, forged his NYSC discharge certificate.

The service in a report tendered to the Enugu Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, also lampooned the NYSC of shoddy and hasty investigation in coming to the conclusion that Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was fake, saying that certificates in Mbah’s series were found to have been issued to corps members in Lagos, contrary to NYSC’s claim.

This came as the LP immediately countered the report, describing it as personal and not emanating from the DSS because it did not bear the letterhead and stamps of the service.

The DSS had in a Statement on Oath adopted by its representative, Mr. Yahaya Isa Mohammed, at the ongoing Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Enugu, disclosed that the NYSC had misplaced Mbah’s original file and opened a temporary one for him, after he had returned back from Law School to complete his NYSC.

Mohammed, who is the DSS Deputy Director, tions and Strategic Department, was subpoenaed to give evidence in defense of Mbah’s NYSC certificate.

Senate Abolishes Age Limit In Job Advertisements

The Senate has reached a resolution to abolish age limitations in job advertisements.

The senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Patrick Abba Moro, sponsored the motion on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

