Today’s Headlines: You Cannot Rule Over My Kingdom, Olu Of Ile-Ogbo Warns Oluwo, Rep Applauds Tinubu Over N500bn Palliatives

You Cannot Rule Over My Kingdom, Olu Of Ile-Ogbo Warns Oluwo.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Following the recent publication in the media both print and broadcast alleging the Olu of Ile-Ogbo Kingdom, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje Arowookunjoye II of land grabbing and racketeering, Oba Agbaje has warned the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu I, to check his inordinate ambition of expanding his Kingdom to Ile-Ogbo, the headquarters of Ayedire Local government area of Osun State.

In a release signed on Tuesday by Engineer Prince Dele Akintola, the Baba Oba in general, Oba Adetoyese warned the Iwo Princes not to encourage the Oluwo of Iwo in his overzealousness to rule Ile-Ogbo remotely from Iwo.

It could be recalled that the forum of Iwo Princes in a newspaper publication alleged that Olu of Ile-Ogbo is engaging in land grabbing and racketeering, malicious and scandalous information to deliberately bring the respectable stool of Ile-Ogbo kingdom into disrepute.

The release stated that the general public should note that, it is the Oluwo of Iwo who is championing the hegemonic move to take over the stool land belonging to the entire ruling houses in Ile-Ogbo, by sponsoring Oke Isaji and Asalu quarters in Iwo, to take possession of the inheritance which does not belong to them.

As clarified by Engineer Dele Akintola on behalf of Ile-Ogbo palace, the matter in dispute between Ile-Ogbo and Iwo is territorial usurpation on the part of Iwo, claiming that “Iwoland” extends to the stool land of Ile-Ogbo, over which there was a supreme court judgment about fifty years ago.

Rep Applauds Tinubu Over N500bn Palliatives

Source: Leadership

A member of the House of Representatives for Bindawa/Mani federal constituency of Katsina State, Hon Ahmed Yusuf Doro, has given President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a pass mark for providing N500 billion palliatives to mitigate the hardship faced by Nigerians after the fuel subsidy removal.

Doro, a former managing director of Techno Projects and Consultancy Limited, an Abuja-based agro firm, reiterated his belief in the government of President Tinubu and APC. He said they were doing the best for Nigerians. He said they were doing the best for Nigerians.

Doro said, “Mr. President is working round the clock, meeting with various interest groups such as the Governors Forum, Senators, House of Representatives, and the leadership of labor unions to strategize on how best the palliatives will reach the targeted population.” The lawmaker drummed support for the Tinubu-led government to bring succor to Nigerians.

ASUU Donates Food/Non-Food Items To IDPs In Benue, Despite Being Owed 8 Months Salaries

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The National and State chapters of the Association Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) have donated food and non-food items to victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in Benue state.

ASUU noted that despite not being paid salaries for over 8 months it has decided to identify with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were in pitiable conditions.

The association donated 1,246 bags containing rice, bean, salt, maggie and vegetable oil, as well as 21 cartons of sanitary pads to the IDPs on behalf of University Lecturers across the country.

Distributing the items to victims of the attacks at the IDP camp Abagena in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, ASUU commended the efforts of the state government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), stating that without SEMA, ASUU wouldn’t have known the plight of the IDPs.

No Plan To Reintroduce Fuel Subsidy – Presidency

Photo credit: Google

Plans are not underway by the President Bola Tinubu-led government to reintroduce fuel subsidy, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, has said.

Ajayi said this while reacting to a report that the president was considering temporary subsidy on petrol as a result of rising crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

In a post social media platform, X, Ajayi debunked the report.

“There is no plan to reintroduce any form of fuel subsidy. There is no condition to support any increase in prices at this time.”

President Tinubu is convinced based on information before him that we can maintain current pricing without reversing the current deregulation policy by swiftly cleaning up existing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream Petroleum sector,” he wrote.

Earlier, Tinubu had assured Nigerians that there will be no increase in the pump price of petrol.

Photo credit: Google

Theoptimus06 (

)