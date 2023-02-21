This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: You can buy voters with food- Rufai, Northern group calls for election suspension

You can buy voters with food – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said there are other ways politicians can buy votes without the Naira.

El-Rufai said this during an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday.

His comments come amid theory that politicians have stored up physical cash ahead of the 2023 elections, with which to induce voters during the polls.

He insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were against the Naira redesign policy, because of the hardship it has put people into and not because of vote buying.

“Did vote-buying start today? Why was the money not redesigned before? Why now? Secondly, is vote-buying only done with naira? It can be bought with dollar, euro, sefa, you can give the voters food.

“You cannot take money out of politics, but you can reduce it.

“We are not against this policy because of vote buying. I swear to God we’re against it because of how people are suffering, not the elections,” el-Rufai said.

Northern group calls for election suspension

A northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly, on Tuesday, called for the suspension of the general election in the country.

The group, comprising youths from the 19 Northern states and Abuja, noted that the suspension of the forthcoming elections became necessary due to the fuel and naira scarcity.

The Speaker of the group, Muhammad Danlami, in a statement released to newsmen in Kaduna, stated that failure to suspend the elections would be considered as rigging targeted at poor Nigerians.

According to the group, any election under the current situation in the country will not be accepted.

The statement read, “It has become imperative for the Arewa Youth Assembly to call for the immediate suspension of the 2023 general elections to enable Nigerians, especially menial workers from our region who are all over the country in search of greener pastures to return to where they registered to vote. We are worried that even those in the city, whose polling units are far away from their homes, won’t be able to transport themselves to cast their votes.

Why governors are against new naira —El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied that governors are against the naira redesign because it would prevent them from inducing voters during the forthcoming elections.

According to El-Rufai, governors kicked against the policy as a result of the hardship it had brought upon the citizens, adding that the policy had pitched the All Progressives Congress against the citizens.

The governor, who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday, stressed that the currency redesign was not enough to stop voter inducements.

He said, “We reviewed this policy and the hardship it put people into and the feeling of hatred Nigerians developed for the APC because Nigerians are putting the blame on the APC and the people who introduced the policy did it to make our party lose in the election.

JAMB puts direct entry registration on hold

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry registration exercise, which commenced on Monday, February 20 with effect from Tuesday, 21st February, 2023.

A statement by the Head of Public Affairs and Protocol at JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin said the suspension was to enable the deployment of certain measures, which are designed to better serve prospective candidates.

The Board stated that a new date and fresh registration procedures, which will include upload of JAMB Admission Letter in the case of OND and NCE, Admission Letter issued by universities in the case of University Diploma, and Admission Letter issued by A’ Level examination bodies (IJMBE, JUPEB, etc.), would be announced in due course so that candidates could proceed to JAMB offices nationwide to register.

The Board commenced registration on Monday, 20th February, 2023, and had slated it to end on Thursday, 20th April, 2023.

Ekweremadu: ‘I begged cops to save me’ –Organ harvesting plot victim

The Lagos street trader who accused the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, of trying to harvest his kidney in the United Kingdom, told a British court on Tuesday that he begged police officers to “save my life”.

The 21-year-old from Lagos, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accused Ike and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, of flying him to London in order to harvest his kidney for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia, who has a kidney problem.

The alleged victim told London’s Old Bailey Court that he had slept on the streets for three days after doctors at a London hospital told him he would not be a suitable donor following preliminary tests.

He then walked into a police station last May and said he was “looking for someone to save my life”, the court heard.

In previous testimony, the former street trader alleged that he was recruited by a doctor working for the politician.

He told jurors he thought he was coming to the UK to work and only realised it was for a kidney transplant when he was taken to London’s Royal Free Hospital.

“Nobody told me about kidney transplant,” he said.

Presidential poll: Police to deploy 7,000 operatives in Edo

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, Edo State Police Command says it will deploy about 7000 officers and men to ensure a hitch-free election.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, announced this during a chat with journalists in Benin.

He said the Command is well prepared for the election and has already mapped out strategies and operations for effective policing of the State since September last year’s ember months.

According to him, the operation has to do with strength, as regards the number of officers to police the area.

He added: “The method to adopt during the election has also been mapped out.

“The Command would deployed about 7,000 police officers for the conduct of a peaceful election in Edo state.

