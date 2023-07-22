Today’s Headlines: You are yet to recover from shock of defeat- FG to Atiku, Gunmen kill two, kidnap two in Bauchi

You are yet to recover from shock of defeat – Presidency to Atiku

The presidency says Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is yet to recover from the “shock of defeat he suffered” in the last presidential election.

In a statement on Saturday, Dele Alake, special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, said the former vice president was “making spurious and wild allegations aimed at disparaging and discrediting an important arm of government that should serve as the bulwark for our democracy”.

The statement was in response to an allegation by Paul Ibe, media aide to Abubakar, earlier on Saturday, that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and agents of Tinubu have “ceaselessly chosen to stand in the way of justice by making “catastrophic threats to anarchy if justice is not served according to their whims”.

The APC on its part, described the allegation as “arrant nonsense”, noting that the PDP candidate was trying to “deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat” in the presidential electoral tribunal by making “mischievous allegations”.

Alake said Abubakar did not put forward any convincing argument to support his claims on how the Tinubu-led administration and APC sought to “undercut, undermine and compromise the judiciary”.

“In the ill-thought-out and illogical statement, Alhaji Atiku accused the current administration of the governing APC of plotting to undermine the judiciary without providing any shred of evidence,” the statement reads.

Gunmen kill two, kidnap two in Bauchi

Some gunmen attacked and killed two residents of Tamba, a village in Ningi Local Government, Bauchi State on Friday night.

Residents of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that security operatives and local vigilante members in the area rushed to the scene of the incident and conveyed the two persons to a hospital, where they were certified dead by a medical personnel.

PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that two other residents of Kafin Lemo, the same local government, were kidnapped recently by an unknown group on Friday.

According to the residents, those kidnapped were Yawale Lemo, 55, and Kwaine Musa, 50.

“The two residents of this village, Kafin Lemo, were abducted by unknown gunmen who came into the village shooting sporadically around 2 a.m. in the night.“The two persons that were kidnapped recently by the group, were asked to make N10 million available for the kidnappers before they come. The inability to pay the money is the reason they carried out the attack.

“To date, the group has not called to inform their families where they are or to tell them the amount they should pay as ransom before they are released,” a local source who does not want his name, in print said.

Troops sack IPOB/ESN enclave, capture gunmen, firearms

Troops of the Nigerian Army and State Security Services (SSS) have destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, Delta.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the raid was conducted by troops of 63 Brigade Garrison under 6 Division and operatives of SSS in a clearance operation on Saturday.

Mr Nwachukwu said the operation was part of the sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality.

He said the troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forest in the early hours of Saturday.

According to him, the troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 rifles, three pump action semi automatic rifles, one G3 rifle and one single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered include live cartridges, electric saw, machetes, an axe and IPOB flag.

“The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.

Oyo to recruit 200 health workers to prevent disease outbreak

The waste management consultant to Oyo State Government, Mottainai Recycling Ltd. has announced plans to recruit 200 environmental health workers to forestall the outbreak of diseases in the state.

Ms Uloma Airhienbuwa, the Chief Strategy Officer of the firm, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Airhienbuwa said the environmental health workers would educate the people on the best sanitary practices.

“We have concluded arrangements to recruit about 200 environmental health officers to forestall outbreak of diseases in Oyo State,” she said.

Airhienbuwa called on residents of the state to be conscious of their environment and support the efforts of the government to ensure healthy environment.

She added that the ad-hoc environmental health officers to be recruited would be deployed to all the local government areas of the state.

Airhienbuwa added that they would educate residents on the best sanitary practices to avoid the spread of transmittable and communicable diseases.

She said the ad-hoc environmental health officers would be deployed at the state’s gateways to ensure and adequate disease prevention measures across the state boundaries.

“Globally, the job of environmental health officers as preventive health workers is important in keeping our environment healthy and clean at all times.

“We are seeking to employ environmental health officers, environmental health technologists, environmental health technicians and environmental health assistants for efficient waste management in the state,” she said.

