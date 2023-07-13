Today’s Headlines: You Are Bound To Fail —LP Knocks Tinubu, Appointment: Wike we know, but Abe, Amaechi we don’t know — Rivers APC

You Are Bound To Fail — Labour Party Knocks Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s offer to opposition governors, including thePeoples Democratic Party (PDP), LP and others, to nominate individuals for ministerial and board appointments, in an attempt to legitimize his stolen mandate is bound to fail.

DailyPost reports that the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, disclosed at a meeting of the forum that Tinubu asked the governors to nominate competent persons to serve in the boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies which were dissolved last month.

Reacting to the report on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the LP, its members and Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have their eyes on the ball and won’t be swayed by Tinubu’s offer.

“We are not unaware of the subtle moves by the APC and President Tinubu to break our ranks using all kinds of gimmicks to try to break our resolve to retrieve the mandate freely given to Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed on February 25, 2023.

“We will not be swayed or distracted from our goal which is to retrieve our stolen mandate that is why we are before the Tribunal and have provided the necessary documents and arguments to buttress our case.

“I can assure you that the majority of Nigerians are with us and have seen through all of the desperate attempts by the APC to legitimize what it is fully aware is a stolen mandate.”

Appointment: Wike we know, but Abe, Amaechi we don’t know — Rivers APC

As struggle for who becomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred choice for ministerial appointment in Rivers State gathers steam, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state have said only efforts made by ex-governor Nyesom Wike, during the February 25 presidential election is recognised.

The stakeholders, led by former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State government and stalwart of the party, Chief Tony Okocha, also urged Tinubu to concede the ministerial appointment of Rivers State to Wike, adding that he (Wike) was instrumental to Tinubu’s victory.

Furthermore, he also urged the River State 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Magnus Abe, to stop misleading Nigerians with claims that he worked for Tinubu’s victory.

He said Abe and ex-governor of River State, Chibuike Amaechi, disappeared when they were most needed.

He said: “Neither my former boss nor Magnus played any role whatsoever. In fact, the roles they played were roles of rejection.

“They rejected Tinubu completely. For them now to come to reap where they didn’t sow, it is preposterous. It’s against common sense or reasoning.

Police parade 53 suspects in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 53 suspects on various crimes in Imo state, at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while parading the suspects.

The police said the suspects were arrested because of the operational strategies the command introduced.

According to the police, “Imo State Police Command has continued to roll out workable administrative and operational strategies aimed at discharging the Constitutional mandate of the Force and providing a security atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive in the State.

“These strategies have proven to be effective as I parade before you today a total of 53 suspects, largely males with just 2 females. These are suspects that were, evidentially linked with various Criminal cases ranging from Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, Defilement, Kidnapping, Child Trafficking, IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, Unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, Receiving of Stolen Properties, and Car Snatching and Vandalization of NEPA cables.”

NMDPRA Releases New Gas Prices Today

After a review with the Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) will release the new gas pricing template today.

The Authority Chief Executive Officer Engr. Farouk Ahmed broke the news at the launch of the headquarters of “Decade of Gas,” in Abuja.

