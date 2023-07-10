Today’s Headlines: Yoruba youths task South-East governors to curb rising insecurity; Dutch Prime Minister to quit politics after elections

Yoruba youths task South-East governors to curb rising insecurity

A group of Yoruba youths have appealed to governors from the South-East geopolitical zone to sincerely unite towards taming insecurity in the region.

The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), a socio-cultural group, appealed in a statement on Monday in Lagos by Thomas Olarinde, its president.

The youths said the sincerity of the leaders in the South-East towards taming insecurity was important in dealing with the issue of the IPOB and the general security situation in the zone.

Dutch Prime Minister to quit politics after elections

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday he would quit politics after the fall of his coalition government, in a shock end to the career of the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader.

Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, said he would stand down after elections expected in November following the collapse of the coalition in a row over migration.

“I would like to say something personal. There has been speculation over the past few days about what motivates me. The only answer is the Netherlands,” Rutte told parliament.

African leaders will not allow coups anymore – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Africa will not allow coups that happened in the past to reoccur in the continent.

Tinubu said this while addressing an Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday adding that the continent will continue to promote democracy and the rule of law.

The PUNCH earlier reported that Tinubu emerged as the Chairman of the League of the ECOWAS Presidents.

He was elected chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

I’ll build on Omo-Agege’s legacy in the NASS — Dafinone – Punch papers

The Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, Ede Dafinone has said that he will build on the good legacies of the duo of the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and his own late father, David Dafinone whose records of achievements in the Senate had remained indelible.

Dafinone made the assertions on Sunday during a post-election thanksgiving service held in his honour at Praise Baptist Church, Sapele in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The occasion was graced by traditional rulers, community chiefs, past and present national assembly members as well as past commissioners, among other dignitaries.

While expressing his profound gratitude to Omo-Agege and all members of the All Progressives Congress for his electoral victory, Dafinone specifically commended the party leadership at the national and state levels for ensuring due process at the general elections across the country

