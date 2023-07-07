Today’s Headlines: Yoruba Nation Agitator, Igboho Set To Return To Nigeria, His Lawyer Reveals; Why I Regretted Working For APC – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Yoruba Nation Agitator, Igboho Set To Return To Nigeria, His Lawyer Reveals

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is set to return back to the country, his lawyer, Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, has revealed.

Igboho escaped from the country in 2021 after operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, raided his residence in Ibadan, an operation the security agency confirmed led to the death of two persons and the arrest of about 13 others.

The DSS, through its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said it carried out the raid after intelligence reports revealed that Igboho allegedly stockpiled weapons in his house.

It, thereafter, launched a manhunt for Igboho who was subsequently arrested in neighbouring Cotonou, Benin Republic, while trying to travel to Germany.

However, addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Olajengbesi, said the embattled Yoruba nation activist, who had since regained his freedom, would soon return back to the country.

“Igboho is doing very well and he will soon be in Nigeria in a very ceremonial way. The arrangements are on,” Olajengbesi told newsmen.

Why I Regretted Working For APC – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Photo Credit:Premium Times

Yoruba actress and producer Ibironke Anthony, known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, regrets campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

The actress disclosed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwe and cited reasons on Friday.

The Yoruba movie star accused the ruling party of failing in their promises throughout their eight years of administration in Nigeria.

The 48-year-old actress expressed her regrets and recounted how the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was inconsistent in his response about what truly happened during the Endsars protests.

SARS, a controversial police unit, was accused of having links to extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, extortion, torture and framing up suspects.

After several investigations into its activities, the unit was disbanded in October 2020 after Nigerians took to the streets during the EndSARS protests.

Ronke, who began her acting career with a drama group called ‘Star Parade’, recounted how she felt about the incident, particularly with the alleged lies to cover up the truth.

She said, “I love APC. I’m a fan of APC in body and soul. I feel APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level. That’s how I felt. Even while campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. You understand. I’m not looking at the money. I was looking at what is going to happen later.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu will, on Saturday, July 8, depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, in Bissau, the country’s capital.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Friday evening, titled ‘President Tinubu to attend ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau.’

At the summit on Sunday, July 9, participants are expected to address memoranda on five pressing sub-regional issues.

They include “Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council covering security challenges faced by the member countries; Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea,” Alake revealed.

Bulkachuwa Asks Court To Stop ICPC’s investigation, arrest

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A former Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Muhammed Bulkachuwa, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to bar the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission from investigating and arresting him over the comments he made during the valedictory session of the ninth Senate.

Bulkachuwa had publicly stated during the session that he influenced his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa’s decisions while she was serving as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Bulkachuwa was the President of the Court of Appeal between 2014 and 2020 and retired from the court after reaching the mandatory age of 70.

The Attorney General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Department of State Services, the ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force are respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/895/2023.

Bulkachuwa is seeking the judicial interpretation of Section 1 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017, which confers immunity on him from any civil or criminal litigation in respect of any utterance he makes on the floor of the Senate in his capacity as a serving Senator.

Kwaha (

)