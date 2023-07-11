Today’s Headlines: Yoruba group begs Tinubu to pardon Sunday Igboho, South East leaders beg Tinubu

Yoruba group begs Tinubu to pardon Sunday Igboho, allow him return to Nigeria

A group agitating for adequate security and rapid development of Yoruba land, the Yoruba Self Determination Coalition (YSDC) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant presidential pardon to the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho who has been on exile in Benin Republic for him to return to Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Chief Adeyemo’s residence in Ibadan was attacked by security agents during the Buhari’s administration, which led to his subsequent detention in Benin Republic but was eventually released in March 2022 to get medical attention on the condition that he would not leave the West African country.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Leader of the YSDC, Otunba Demola Edward and its National Secretary, Mr Tunji Omolewu respectively, the group said Sunday Igboho should be allowed to return to Nigeria in the interest of national unity, saying this will move the country forward.

The concerned Yoruba group said “this is the right time for President Tinubu to use his presidential prerogative to effect the release of Igboho who has been on exile in the neighbouring Benin Republic.

South East leaders beg Tinubu as IPOB leader declares another ‘total lockdown’

Fears have continued to rise in the South East region of Nigeria as the self-acclaimed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Simon Ekpa, declared another sit-at-home order.

According to Ekpa, the fresh sit-at-home with commence from 31st of July to 14th of August.

The ‘IPOB prime minister’ noted that the fresh order was issued to demand the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently facing treason charges and detained by DSS.

The letter issued by Simon Ekpa

Meanwhile, political leaders from the South-East region have called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in order to ensure that normalcy returns to the region.

The appeal was issued after the meeting of governors and elected members of the National Assembly from the region held in Abuja on Monday.

Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses say ‘we can’t cope anymore’

Residents of Enugu, the capital of Enugu State have lamented the negative impact of the frequent sit-at-home order by non-state actors in the South-East geo-political zone of Nigeria.

They made their feelings known in separate interviews with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

The residents, among whom are traders, artisans and legal practitioners said their various means of livelihood were being drastically affected.

A trader at Ogbete Market, Mr Jude Uwazurike said that his business was gradually decreasing by the day as a result of frequent closure of the market.

He said: “I sell clothes (abada) at Ogbete Market and I can say without mincing words that I was doing well in my business before now.

“However, as I speak, I am just managing to survive because this issue of closing shop every Monday and sometimes they just order people to remain indoors for days is no longer a joke. “

He said that he used to travel to Aba, in Abia weekly to buy goods but lamented that he rarely traveled these days due to lack of sales.

“The truth is that after these lockdowns, people tend to be famished, tired and withdrawn for the rest of the days, ” he said.

Otti approves payment of April salary arrears to Abia workers, June pensions

Governor Alex Otti, has directed immediate payment of arrears of April salaries owed public workers in Abia State by the immediate-past administration of ex-Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Otti also ordered the payment of June pensions to retirees, some of whom were being owed upwards of 50 months by the last administration.

The payments, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, are in fulfilment of his campaign promise not to owe pensioners and those in service; and to clear all outstanding verified salary arrears.

Otti added that he approved the payments to mitigate the plights of workers and pensioners in the state following accumulated wage arrears.

According to the statement, Gov. Otti gave the directive after a meeting of the Executive Council which had the Deputy Governor, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu, 16 newly sworn-in Commissioners, the Accountant General and other senior functionaries of the State in attendance.

The Governor directed the Accountant General to ensure that both the April 2023 salary arrears and the June pension were paid before the end of the week, despite the ongoing verification of pensioners and workers in the government payroll.

light (

)