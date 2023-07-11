Today’s Headlines: Yoruba Group Begs Tinubu To Pardon Sunday Igboho, Osinbajo appointed as GEAPP’s global advisor

Yoruba group begs Tinubu to pardon Sunday Igboho, allow him return to Nigeria﻿

A group agitating for adequate security and rapid development of Yoruba land, the Yoruba Self Determination Coalition (YSDC) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant presidential pardon to the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho who has been on exile in Benin Republic for him to return to Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Chief Adeyemo’s residence in Ibadan was attacked by security agents during the Buhari’s administration, which led to his subsequent detention in Benin Republic but was eventually released in March 2022 to get medical attention on the condition that he would not leave the West African country.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Leader of the YSDC, Otunba Demola Edward and its National Secretary, Mr Tunji Omolewu respectively, the group said Sunday Igboho should be allowed to return to Nigeria in the interest of national unity, saying this will move the country forward.

Osinbajo appointed as GEAPP’s global advisor

Yemi Osinbajo, former vice president of Nigeria, has been appointed as global advisor for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

Simon Harford, GEAPP head, said Osinbajo’s appointment as a global advisor, will help in promoting the organisation’s mission of accelerating clean energy development in developing countries.

“For many years, his excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has been a respected role model of public service at the forefront of policy formulation and implementation on crucial developmental issues relating to national planning, climate change, enabling the business and investment environment, governance, and social investment,” Harford said.

“His professional expertise and leadership, alongside his broad global network and relationships, will be a valuable catalyst in GEAPP’s mission for affordable access to clean energy and a just transition for all.”

Why Wike deserves Rivers ministerial slot – Tony Okocha

Former Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Chief Tony Okocha, has made a strong case for the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, to be given the ministerial slot meant for the state, arguing that the victory of President Tinubu was in the state was made possible by Wike.

Chief Okocha, who addressed a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that neither the Social Democratic Party’s Governor’s candidate, Magnus Abe, nor the former transport minister, Amaechi, deserves the slot, having not worked for Tinubu’s success, as Wike did.

Okocha pointed out that while Amaechi did not support Tinubu’s presidency after failing to clinch the presidential ticket at the primary, Abe worked for the SDP to actualize his governorship ambition and the victory of the party’s presidential candidate against Tinubu.

Rivers Police arrest officers caught in viral video assaulting man.

Two Policemen caught in a viral video assaulting a man have been identified and arrested on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka.

Emeka has also condemned the police’s assault and brutality on the man on the trending viral video on social media.A statement issued by the command‘s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the “The policemen in the video has been identified and arrested. They are currently at the Command undergoing trial for their unprofessional act which will serve as deterrent to other police personnel.

“The Command hereby appeals to the victim to come forward to the Public Relations Department, Rivers State Police Command to give his own statement so as to aid the conclusion of the investigations and his identity will be protected.”

