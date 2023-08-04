Today’s Headlines: Yakubu, INEC admin staff meet to resolve logistics problems; Atiku cautions ECOWAS on military engagement

Yakubu, INEC admin staff meet to resolve logistics problems

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, met in Lagos on Thursday with the commission’s administrative secretaries to review the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said the meeting was to identify some of the administrative issues that affected INEC’s performance in the last general elections.

He said, “This meeting is to identify the areas of strength with a view to consolidating where necessary.

“Also, the meeting with the administrative officials was to identify the weakness, in other to come up with actionable recommendations for improvement in future elections“

Therefore, based on the feedback from the public, the commission has also identified these challenges and how to resolve them for future elections.

“Among them were late arrival of election materials to some polling units, inefficient service at polling units by trained officials, management of the BVAS technology, and insecurity of facilities and personnel,” he said.

Atiku cautions ECOWAS on military engagement

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the engagement of the military to restore democratic order in Niger Republic.

Atiku, in a statement signed by himself in Abuja on Thursday, insisted that the crisis in Niger required sustained diplomatic engagements. According to him, the military intervention in Niger had created tension across the West Africa sub-region, a development that has caused international attention to the neighbouring country, Nigeria.

Ministerial list: Nasarawa women, youths commend Tinubu’s choice of Iman Ibrahim

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Women and youth stakeholders in Nasarawa State have commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating a female indigene of the state, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, as a minister.

Ibrahim, a consummate and international professional with over two decades of technical, administrative, and executive experience across the public and private sectors, has over the years been known for her philanthropic gestures across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at a rally held in Lafia on Thursday by the women and youth stakeholders, the Director General of the state’s Human Capital Development Agency, Habiba Balarabe-Suleiman, who spoke for the groups, said the appointment of the ministerial nominee had brought great joy to many residents of the state.

Ganduje, New APC Nat’l Chair, Pledges To Promote Party Unity

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the imme­diate past governor of Kano State, on Thursday, in Abuja emerged as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a pledge to promote party unity and defend its rising electoral value.

The spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Ajibola Basiru, was also on Thurs­day elected as the secretary of the ruling APC.

The election of Ganduje and Sen. Basiru followed the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyio­la Omisore as the national chairman and secretary of the party some weeks ago.

Abubakar Kyari, the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), and Festus Fuanter have been acting as the chair­man and secretary of the party, respectively, since the resignation of Adamu and Omisore.

Ganduje, who stepped in as substantive national chair­man, was roundly endorsed by leaders of the party including President Bola Ahmed Tinu­bu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly and governors of the APC under the aegis of Progressive Gov­ernors Forum.

Accepting the task of lead­ing the APC as its national chairman, Ganduje promised to pursue more reforms to strengthen the party, pledging to ensure internal party de­mocracy is entrenched under his watch.

