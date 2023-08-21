Today’s Headlines: Yahaya Bello’s Aide Dumps APC For SDP, Keyamo Assumes Duty As Aviation Minister

Kogi guber: Yahaya Bello’s aide dumps APC for SDP

Special Adviser to Kogi Governor on Internal and Corporate Affairs, Hon. Abdulkarim Isah, popularly called ECOMOG, has resigned his appointment and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the State.

Isah, TRIBUNE ONLINE learned, was an elected local government chairman before his appointment as special adviser to the Governor.

In his letter of resignation dated August 16, 2023, the former APC chieftain said his interest and participation in politics was for the sole aim of serving his people.

My watchword is transparency’ — Keyamo assumes duty as ation minister

Festus Keyamo, the new minister of ation and aerospace development, has asked staff members to work together harmoniously in order to advance the ministry.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, Keyamo said effective collaboration of workers in the ministry will enhance output.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. The president did not send me here by mistake. I think he has clear ideas as to why he sent me here. I will need your maximum cooperation to make us succeed,” Keyamo said.

“I have read your roadmap developed in 2016, read it thoroughly, point for point. Our intention is not to disrupt things that have been done so well. Government is a continuum.

Your house must go down’, Wike threatens demolitions

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property will be affected.

Wike, who took his oath of office alongside 44 other newly appointed Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, gave the warning during a press briefing at the office of the FCT Minister in Garki, Abuja, on Monday.

The FCT Minister said houses that had been built to distort the Abuja Masterplan, as well as built on green areas, will also be demolished, no matter who it did or did not belong to.

“All those people who are distorting the Masterplan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

Umahi, Keyamo, Betta Edu take oath of office as ministers

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in 45 ministers-designate.

The ceremony was held at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The president had asked the senate to confirm 48 ministerial nominees but only 45 were cleared.

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna; Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) were not confirmed as the senate had not received security clearance about them during the confirmation hearing.

Akume Will Add Value To Tinubu’s Administration – Varsity Don

An associate professor of Systematic Theology and director, National Open University of Nigeria, Jos Study Centre, Philip Tachin has said that Dr George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), will bring his wealth of experience to add value to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Tachin who stated this in an interview commended the North Central governors for organising an event to honour their son, for his elevation describing the gesture as a great testimony to his towering figure in the political history of Nigeria.

He also applauded Akume for his boldness and leadership vision saying, “you are a rare gem in the country’s history, and I want to thank you for your courage of defending the interests of the people at all times”

The former executive chairman, Benue Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), noted that Akume means different things to different people but certain attributes that made him stand out are his humility, approachability, compassion, respectfulness and generosity, which have set him tall from many others in the political field and personal relationship.

