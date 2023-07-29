Today’s Headlines: World Cup; We’ll fight Nigeria like hell–Ireland’s coach Sheva; Russia plans special loans for Nigerian companies, others

We’ll fight Nigeria like hell – Ireland’s Sheva

Despite being knocked out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland say they have scores to settle with the Super Falcons ahead of their last group game on Monday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday, after they were beaten 2-1 by Canada in their second consecutive loss of the tournament while Nigeria stunned co-hosts Australia 3-2 to go top of the group on goal difference.

When both sides meet on Monday, Nigeria need at least a draw to advance to the next round, but the eliminated Irish are bent on playing for pride.

“You will never see us give up,” swinger Marissa Sheva told BBC.

Russia plans special loans for Nigerian companies, others

President Vladimir Putin of Russia says his country will offer preferential loans to enable African companies to buy industrial goods from the European country and enjoy after-sales services.

He said his government was devising a leasing mechanism tailored for Africa, and that the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance would provide insurance for the planned preferential loans.

The Russian leader made the disclosure during the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum holding in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to him, the Russia government is also about to establish a dedicated investment fund for co-financing infrastructure projects in the African continent.

Putin told African leaders attending the summit that Russia, “is developing new tools for offering preferential loans to enable Africans to buy our industrial goods, deliver them to the continent, and benefit from after-sales services.

“The Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance is there to provide insurance for these loans. We are devising a leasing mechanism tailored for Africa and are about to establish a dedicated investment fund for co-financing infrastructure projects.”

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu; and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa were among the over 20 heads of states present at the summit which was its second edition.

Tinubu To Split Education, Works, Housing, Other Ministries

Following the submission of the first set of ministerial nominees to the Senate, indications have emerged that President Bola Tinubu will restructure some of the ministries of the Federal Government by merging some, creating new ones and scrapping others.

Saturday PUNCH investigation revealed that the decision to restructure the ministries was in line with the recommendations of the Stephen Oronsaye report on the restructuring of the civil service as this paper had earlier reported that Tinubu would implement some of the recommendations in the report.

According to findings, the Federal ministries of Education, Youths and Sports Development, Agricultural and Rural Development, Solid Minerals, Works and Housing, Power; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are some of those being considered for restructuring. The restructuring of some of the ministries will also give birth to new ministries.

Findings by our correspondents on Friday indicated that there were plans underway to unbundle the Ministry of Education into two; the Ministry of Tertiary Education and the Ministry of Basic Education to be in charge of primary and secondary levels of education.

While it is not clear if the President will appoint two ministers to oversee the new ministries, sources in the civil service noted that the decision to create two ministries would improve the quality of service delivery in the two sectors.

FG Should Probe Asari for training a private Army—Okey

The Secretary General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, in this interview by NNANNA NWOZU, speaks on the sit-at-home problem in the South East and what government needs to do to bring peace back to Igboland.

Recently, the people of Azumini went into mourning over the death of an Irish reverend father who assisted Biafran children during the civil war, using your father’s cottage hospital as a platform. Can you say more about the Catholic minister?

It was in Azumini that Rev’d Fr. Dermot Doran arrived as a young catholic priest. He was the parish priest and then principal of St. Mary’s Secondary School in 1963. He was the pioneer Principal of the school. We got the sad news that he passed on not too long ago at the age of 88 years Beyond being the pioneer principal or parish priest, he was also involved, like several others during the Nigerian civil war. He assisted humanity and helped in no small measures in the airlift of malnourished, sick Biafran children that were flown from Uli airstrip in today’s Anambra State to Gabon and Ivory Coast. His passing is a sad one, we mourn him. The Igbo nation and people of goodwill here and in the Diaspora will honour him for a long time for the role he played during the unfortunate civil war that enveloped Nigeria between 1967 and 1970.

