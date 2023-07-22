Today’s Headlines: Workers Shouldn’t Be Seen As Appendages—NLC, Declare Me President—Atiku To Court

Workers Shouldn’t Be Seen As Appendages—NLC

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called on Nigerians to join it to build a coalition of Nigerian people that will be good leaders and followers and influence positive changes.

The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, made the call in a statement on Friday, following the closing of the 2023 Rain School of the congress, NAN reports.

The event was held in Uyo from July 17 to July 21.

Ajaero said that the coalition would include the suffering, oppressed and deprived members of the society.

“Hunger and poverty transcend ethnic and religious boundaries, and it is our collective and, indeed, civic duty to save ourselves and the nation from the clutches of unfavourable policies,” he said.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Declare Me President—Atiku To Court

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to declare him the winner of the February 25 presidential election, having won won in 21 states.

This was as he stated that the winner announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, was not qualified to contest the election “having regard to an order of criminal forfeiture against him arising from a drug-related offence, his declaration of allegiance to a country other than Nigeria and acquisition of citizenship of another country and presenting a forged certificate to the first respondent (INEC)’.

Atiku also stated that he had proven that the return of Tinubu in the election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was ‘invalidated by reason of substantial non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 on electronic transmission of results for collation and verification by deliberate bypass of and failure to transmit the election results electronically’.

APC crisis: Ganduje faces tough battle in race to national chairmanship

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Once again, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is in another leadership crisis, presenting the first test to President Bola Tinubu on how he will manage the party.

Reports have emerged that President Tinubu has penned down his loyal ally, former Governor Umar Ganduje as his preferred candidate for the chairmanship of the party.

However, the path may not be a smooth one for Ganduje because of the division within the National Working Committee of the party and zoning arrangement, DAILY POST learnt.

Trump Docs Trial Set For May 2024 At Height Of White House Race

Photos Credits: Channels TV

A US judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump’s trial for mishandling top secret documents to begin in May of next year, at the height of what is expected to be a bitter and divisive presidential election campaign.

US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon set the start of the jury trial of the former president — the first ever to face criminal charges — for May 20, 2024.

Prosecutors had asked for the trial to begin in December of this year, while Trump’s defense attorneys had requested it be held after the November 2024 election.

Cannon said she chose a May start date to give both sides time to process more than 1.1 million pages of discovery evidence and confront the challenge of handling the classified documents at the heart of the case.

