Today’s Headlines: With Tinubu Visit; Wike Has Officially Joined APC-PDP, FFK Playing APC Script- Atiku’s Aide

With Tinubu’s Visit, Wike Has Officially Joined APC, Says PDP.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has declared that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following the visit of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to the governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who visited Wike after the APC presidential campaign rally at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Others were Governors of Lagos, Ebonyi and Kebbi States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dave Umahi and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, respectively as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Coup allegation: Fani-Kayode playing APC’s script –Atiku’s aide.

The Peoples Democratic Party has taken a swipe at the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council for defending the Director of Special Projects and New media of the campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Recall that The PUNCH reported how Fani-Kayode was grilled by the Department of State Services on Monday and Wednesday for allegedly making a social media post, accusing Atiku and some army generals of plotting to stage a coup. However, he has expressed regret over his comment.

While Fani-Kayode was being grilled by the DSS, he was also invited by the Nigeria Police Force over an issue alike, which compelled the Tinubu campaign to call on the police in a statement.

EFCC chair warns against vote buying, selling.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has assured Nigerians of the readiness and competence of the commission to tackle vote buying and other acts of electoral fraud, in a bid to make this year’s general elections transparent, free and fair.

This was as he called on Nigerians to shun any form of electoral malpractice, stressing that participatory engagement of Nigerians would make the elections successful.

The EFCC said this in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Bawa spoke on Tuesday at the North-Central Stakeholder’s Round-table meeting on the 2023 general elections.

Obi takes campaign to Nnewi, condemns overtaxation.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, has decried the poverty level in the country, vouching that if elected, the LP government would lift no fewer than 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Obi who stated this at Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday regretted how the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) impoverished millions of Nigerians in its eight years reign.

Addressing the people at the Nkwo Nnewi market, Obi said about 65m Nigerians were poor in 2012, but more than 100m had become poor under the APC government.

He said, he and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Ahmed were fully prepared to change things positively.

