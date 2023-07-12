Today’s Headlines: With One Witness Apiece Tinubu, INEC Defend Victory Of Polls, Tinubu meets class of 1999 governors at Aso Villa

With One Witness Apiece Tinubu, INEC Defend Victory Of Polls

In the next few weeks the firepower at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) will ebb as the five-member panel of the court, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, has sent lawyers and petitioners back to their chambers to produce their final written addresses.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a final written address is a legal argument in writing filed by parties at the close of hearing.

It articulates the point of the parties and why judgement should be in their favour.

Tinubu Meets With Class Of 1999 Govs

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the class of 1999 Governors at the council chamber of the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The ex-governors were at the State House to identify with Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007, and to express solidarity over his recent policies since assumption of office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

Among the former Governors present are James Ibori of Delta State; Donald Duke of Cross River State; Orji Kalu of Abia State; Victor Attah of Akwa Ibom State; Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State; Sam Egwu of Ebonyi State; Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State; and Ibrahim Turaki of Jigawa State.

NMDPRA Releases New Gas Prices Today

After a review with the Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) will release the new gas pricing template today.

The Authority Chief Executive Officer Engr. Farouk Ahmed broke the news at the launch of the headquarters of “Decade of Gas,” in Abuja.

Popular Nigerian Actress, Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke has died at the age of 63. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed.

The late actress’s colleague, Joseph Okechukwu announced the sad news on social media on Wednesday.

