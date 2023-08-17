Today’s Headlines: Wike’s FCT Portfolio Right Decision By Tinubu-Faringado, Peter Obi Hails IBB AT 82

Wike’s FCT Portfolio Right Decision By Tinubu — Faringado

The deployment of the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (MFCT) as Minister-designate was one of the best decisions made by President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed by a young politician from Jigawa State, Umar Faringado Kazaure, in a statement personally signed by him in Abuja on Thursday.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 45 Ministers-designate cleared by the Senate penultimate Monday.

Faringado said, given Wike’s nationalist posture and track record in Rivers State, he will make FCT a true rallying point of unity for all Nigerians in the interest of national cohesion and development.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Chief Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister is one of the best decisions he has made so far. Because Nigerians know Chief Nyesom Wike as a nationalist and a performer given his record of service in Rivers State, where he served as governor for eight years.

“He will definitely engender national unity and development with his new role and turn the Federal Capital Territory to an architectural masterpiece. President Bola Tinubu is lucky to have Chief Nyesom Wike on board,” Faringado stated.

You’re One Of Nigeria’s Outstanding Leaders, Peter Obi Hails IBB At 82.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed former military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), describing him as one of the outstanding and experienced leaders providing leadership directions for the progress of Nigeria.

He said this on Wednesday in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) accompanied with a picture Obi took with the ex-military ruler popularly known as ‘IBB’.

Obi, former Anambra State governor, congratulated ‘IBB on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

“Gen. Babangida has made a visible and huge impact on Nigeria’s socio-political and economic development by opening up the economy and strengthening the private sector, which as I have always maintained, is the engine of economic growth in any nation.

Through his pragmatic economic policies, Nigeria’s economy was fundamentally reformed and redirected. As a result, our national economy witnessed a boom in most sectors. At critical moments when leadership was required, he courageously stepped forward to inspire our nation.

“He remains an unflinching patriot whose desire for the unity and progress of the nation is unfailing. As one of our experienced and outstanding leaders, his voice of wisdom has continued to resonate through the nation, as he continues to offer wise counsel and leadership directions, for the progress of our dear country,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor prayed God Almighty grant IBB more healthy, fruitful, and happy years ahead, and to keep blessing and protecting him and his family always.

Zamfara, Niger Govs Meet NSA Ribadu In Abuja.

Governors of Zamfara and Niger States, on Thursday, visited the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja, to discuss the security situation in their respective States.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, alongside his counterpart from Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, in their collective effort to find a lasting solution to the lingering banditry in their States, met with the NSA.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the governors had a closed-door meeting with the National Security Adviser in his office.He added that Governor Lawal was seriously concerned by the insecurity in his, the reason why he has been looking for possible ways to bring an end to the challenge.

He said: “Governor Dauda Lawal and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago visited Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in their effort to improve synergy between the two States and the office of the National Security Adviser.

“Restoring peace in Zamfara has been Governor Lawal’s priority from day one as the Executive Governor of the State.

“At the meeting, the Governors discussed important security issues with the NSA.

Abia Police Arrest Bishop Over Death Of Female Evangelist In Hotel

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the general overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministeries, Aba, Bishop Timothy Otu, over the death of a female Evangelist of the church in an hotel room.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, stated this on Thursday in a statement made available to journalists in Umuahia, the State capital.

The statement explained that Otu was said to have lodged into the hotel at about 9.30pm on August 12, 2023, with the deceased, Happiness Echieze, who was said to be married with five children.

At about 11pm, it was gathered that Otu, who was arrested while delivering a sermon in the church the next day, informed the receptionist that he was going out to buy food but never returned.

It was further gathered that on becoming suspicious of the movement of the Bishop based on the time, the hotel manager decided to look into the room.

According to the statement, “He went into the room and found the naked body of the Evangelist lying lifeless on the bed with foam coming out of her mouth and nose.”

The statement added that the body of the late Evangelist had been deposited in a mortuary, while preliminary investigations had been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

