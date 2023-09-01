Today’s Headlines: Wike will be suspended, expelled from PDP at appropriate time – Daniel Bwala; Subsidy Removal: Nigerians are suffering, Cleric Tells Tinubu

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and spokesperson of the Atiku/PDP presidential campaign organization in the 2023 general elections, has stated that the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, will be expelled from the party at the appropriate time.

In an interview on Wednesday, Wike dared the PDP to suspend him from the party, adding that he should be the one to discipline individuals in the party.

In a reaction to Wike’s statement, Bwala told Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday that the party hardly reacts to what Wike says because he’s a man who loves drama.

Bwala also stated that there’s nothing wrong with a member of the PDP working for an APC-led government.

He said that there is nothing wrong with a member of the PDP working in Tinubu’s government as long as that decision is reached by the party.

Nigerians are suffering, Cleric tells Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political leaders in Nigeria have been charged on practical and realistic solutions to economic measures introduced by the APC-led Federal Government, which were said to have caused untold hardship and harsh living conditions of Nigerians, particularly the masses.

The President was therefore urged to, as a matter of urgency, come up with policies that will cushion the negative effects of the fuel subsidy removal as the people are suffering from hunger and afflictions across the country.

The assertion was made on Friday by a renowned and popular Prophet and Teacher of the Word of God, Prophet Abraham Adebayo at the 2023 Kingdom Prayers and Word Conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC), Yandoka road, Bauchi.

He called on Christians irrespective of denomination, to pray for Nigeria’s leaders for them to put in place policies that will have a direct positive impact on the lives of Nigerians generally.

Bank plans N180m loans for schools

Fidelity Bank Plc has said through its bespoke product known as the Fidelity Edu Loan, administrators of registered private primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in Nigeria can access loans of up to N180m.

A statement by the bank quoted Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede, saying that Fidelity Bank, they recognize the pivotal role quality education plays in the development of any nation and this informed our introduction of the Fidelity Edu Loan.

Through the offering, privately-run educational institutions can access loans at a friendly rate for working capital needs like minor renovation on their school property, financing the purchase of school supplies like books, teaching materials, furniture or uniforms; and making salary payments.

It added that to be eligible for the product, the requesting customer must have operated their educational institution for at least three years and should be duly registered with the relevant authorities.

Minister orders relocation of foreign airlines to new Lagos airport terminal

Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, yesterday, ordered the immediate relocation of all foreign airlines to the new but deserted Chinese terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Keyamo, on a tour of the airport yesterday, said the mandatory evacuation is to pave the way for shutdown and renovation of the old MMIA terminal beginning from October 1.

Similarly, the minister also directed suspension of the embattled Nigeria Air and the airport concession projects of his predecessor, Hadi Sirika, pending an honest assessment of the exercise.

About 15 months after its official opening, the new international terminal is still largely deserted because of constraints over aircraft parking space, provision of which was not included in the original design that dated back to 2013.

