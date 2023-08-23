Today’s Headlines: Wike: Why PDP has no business to challenge Tinubu’s victory in court – Shehu Sani,Well deserved’ — PDP’s Fintiri congratulates Wike on appointment as FCT minister

Wike: Why PDP has no business to challenge Tinubu’s victory in court – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker and social critic, Shehu Sani, says his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no business being in court to challenge the outcome of the 2023 general elections, if it allowed members to join the current administration.

Sani’s statement was contained in a post on his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

If the PDP has approved and endorsed its members joining the Government, then it has no business being in Court,” Sani said.

The statement came after former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was appointed a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike is of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and has not tendered any formal resignation.

Well deserved’ — PDP’s Fintiri congratulates Wike on appointment as FCT minister

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, has congratulated Nyesom Wike on his appointment as minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu swore in 45 ministers-designate.

The ceremony held at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in the federal capital territory (FCT).

In a post on the X platform on Monday, Fintiri said Wike’s appointment is “well deserved”, adding that his service to the people of Rivers while he was their governor, earned him his current position.

Focus on Abuja healthcare, education, others, not demolition of structures, Bwala cautions Wike

The spokesperson of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the 2023 elections, Mr Daniel Bwala, has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, to halt his intention of demolishing buildings in Abuja.

Bwala said rather than threatening Abuja residents on revoking their property titles, Wike should focus on providing basic facilities in education, healthcare, and sports, as well as in recreational centres and, rendering affordable transport services to help the city.

While he did not mention the name of the former governor of Rivers state, Bwala revealed these statements in a veiled message coming a few hours that Wike threatened to demolish all illegal buildings and structures in the FCT as part of efforts to restore the Abuja Master Plan.

The minister revealed this at his inaugural speech shortly after being sworn in alongside 44 others on Monday in Abuja, saying, “It is not going to be business as usual. Those distorting Abuja Master Plan: if you build where you are not supposed to, the building will go down.”

“If you build on a green area, sorry, it will go down. Those who were allocated land and refused to develop them, we will revoke such lands and re-allocate them to those who are ready to develop them.

“Those who don’t pay ground rent, we will not notify them to do so, but I will not be tired of signing revocation notices,” Wike added.

Oyetola Pledges Ministry Will Tap From Sector’s $1.5trn Yearly Worth

ABUJA – Adegboyega Oyetola, the immedi­ate past governor of Osun State, and the Minister of the newly cre­ated Ministry of Marine Resourc­es & Blue Economy, on Monday resumed duty at the ministry in Abuja.

Addressing the ministry offi­cials, Oyetola said the ministry must play a very significant role in the sector which he said experts have estimated to be worth more than $1.5 trillion per year globally.

The minister along with his wife, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, and others, were received at the min­istry at a brief ceremony tagged, ‘meet and greet’ meeting, by heads of agencies and directors under the ministry led by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, where the Perm Sec handed over briefs of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry to the new minister.

David Umahi’s Remarkable Journey To Ministry Of Works

In the realm of Nigerian politics, only a few individuals can boast of a journey as remarkable as HE Sen. Engr. David Umahi’s. From his humble beginnings to his current position as Leader of the Senate, and by the grace of God, the Minister of Works by Monday, August 21, 2023. Senator Umahi’s story is one of dedication, perseverance, and a deep commitment to public service.

Early Beginnings and Party Leadership (2009 – 2011)

Senator Umahi’s political journey started in 2009 when he assumed the role of state party chairman. During this period, he demonstrated strong leadership skills and a keen understanding of party dynamics. These were evident as he converted his residence to party office in his effort to ensure that the party represents a true state outlook when compared to other states in the country. This was not his last plan for the party, he ensured that he made the party stand out by building a party secretariat in Ebonyi State, a secretariat that is generally accepted to be the very best of its kind in the entire country. This was history-breaking borne out of rare courage and interest in the affair of the public. His ability to connect with people from different backgrounds set the foundation for his future roles in government.

