Today’s Headlines: Wike we know, but Abe, Amaechi we don’t know —Rivers APC, Second Niger bridge vandalised

Appointment: Wike we know, but Abe, Amaechi we don’t know — Rivers APC

As struggle for who becomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred choice for ministerial appointment in Rivers State gathers steam, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state have said only efforts made by ex-governor Nyesom Wike, during the February 25 presidential election is recognised.

The stakeholders, led by former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State government and stalwart of the party, Chief Tony Okocha, also urged Tinubu to concede the ministerial appointment of Rivers State to Wike, adding that he (Wike) was instrumental to Tinubu’s victory.

Furthermore, he also urged the River State 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Magnus Abe, to stop misleading Nigerians with claims that he worked for Tinubu’s victory.

He said Abe and ex-governor of River State, Chibuike Amaechi, disappeared when they were most needed.

He said: “Neither my former boss nor Magnus played any role whatsoever. In fact, the roles they played were roles of rejection.

“They rejected Tinubu completely. For them now to come to reap where they didn’t sow, it is preposterous. It’s against common sense or reasoning.

“Nature does not accept that kind of a thing where you want to go and reap where you didn’t sow? Even nature says that when you have sown, you can not sow cassava and reap maize.”

Second Niger bridge vandalised

Some road fittings installed on the newly inaugurated Second Niger bridge have been stolen by vandals, The PUNCH can exclusively report.

A source in the works ministry confirmed the theft on Wednesday, saying that the expansion joint walkway on axis 330 of the bridge had been stolen.

The source said, “Unfortunately, It’s true. The stolen fitting is an element from the expansion joints of the bridge. Drivers on that road have to be careful as the damaged part can cause discomfort to motorists.”

Another source who spoke to our correspondent corroborated the report adding that supervising engineers are not happy about the incident.

Recall that on May 23, the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, commissioned the N336 billion bridge, an online platform, Zoom alongside seven other infrastructural projects.

The former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced the completion of the bridge at a briefing in October 2022 after almost five decades of failed promises by successive administrations.

Court sends two ‘pickers’ to jail over money laundering in Benin

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo state, has sentenced the duo of Amadi Amos Obazee and Presley Oteigbe Ibadin to jail for fraud.

The agency disclosed this in a statement its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, stating that Justice C.A. Obiozor had convicted the duo on Monday.

The defendants were arraigned by the Commission’s Headquarters on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The duo were said to have aided in the laundering of over a billion naira which are proceeds of crime for Queen Osifo and Innocent Moura Chukwubuzor, two Nigerians based in France.

One of the charges against Obazee reads, “that you, Amadin Amos Obazee (aka Osazuwa) between 2016 and 2019 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court directly took possession of the total sum of N1, 141,410.620.00 which sum you knew.

Ekpa’s threat: We’ve no business with those who prefer to sit-at-home – Anambra CP

THE Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye assured Wednesday that the state police command would continue to provide security for people who want to go about their businesses without hindrance, stressing that the police have no business with people who prefer to sit at home when they are supposed to be working to earn their living.

His statement came on the heels of the self acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa that there would be a lockdown of the South East for two weeks from July 31, 2023.

Addressing reporters at the state police headquarters, Adeoye described as unfortunate, a situation whereby people now work for four days in a week, but get salary for five days.

He said: “From the point of law enforcement, sit at home is an illegal affair. Those making the declaration for the sit at home belong to an organization which competent courts have described as illegal.

“Our duty as security agencies is to provide adequate security for the people to the best of our ability. But it is the people who have the prerogative to decide whether to sit at home or not.

” We cannot enter anybody’s house to drag him out because if we do that, we will be infringing on the person’s fundamental human rights since he has freedom of choice.”

