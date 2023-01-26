Today’s Headlines: Wike Warns Atiku, Ayu, General Elections Will Hold As Schedule- INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Warns Atiku, Ayu

Photo credit: daily post

Amid his face-off with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned those plotting to punish him.

Wike warned that those plotting to punish him for insisting on fairness and equity in PDP would lose the election.

(Photo credit: Google)

General Elections Will Hold As Schedule- INEC

Photo credit: the nation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday reassured Nigerians the general elections would hold as scheduled.

The Commissioner for Information and Voter Education of the INEC, Dr. Festus Okoye, stated this at the 20th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja with the theme: “Interrogating the 2023 presidential agenda.”

We’ll Ensure Oil Found In Bauchi Is Used To Develop North, Obi Vows

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Thursday, assured the people of Bauchi State and Northern Nigeria that the oil discovered in the state will be used to develop their state and region.

He made the pledge at the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, the capital of Bauchi State, North-Eastern Nigeria.

Akwa Ibom Court Stops Paramount Ruler From Selecting Family Heads

Photo credit: daily post

Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo has given an order restraining paramount rulers in Akwa Ibom State from interfering in the selection of family heads in the state.

The court gave the order on Friday while delivering judgment in a case between Chief Ezekiel Effiong Japhet and three other members of Nung Atum family of Nung Ukot Itam in Itu Local Government Area, as claimants and Chief Bassey Udo Edem and Edidem Edet Akpan Inyang, the paramount ruler of Itu Local Government Area as defendants.

I’ll Close IDP’s Camp If Elected- Tinubu

Photo credit: the nation

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue they will return to their ancestral homes once elected he is elected.

Addressing thousands of APC supporters at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Benue state capital during a presidential rally, the former Lagos Governor stated that Nigerians have no business staying in IDP camps.

Able-gist (

)