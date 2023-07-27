Today’s Headlines: Wike, Umahi, 26 Others Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List, Bandits Kill 7 In Bauchi attack

Photo Credit: Google

Wike, Umahi, 26 Others Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

Ex-Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake also made the list.

Bandits Kill 7 In Bauchi

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed seven people in Gara and Gamji villages in Burra District of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The bandits who came in their numbers were said to have attacked the villagers and shot sporadically into the air and in the process, killed seven people and injured many others.

Court Jails Two Fraudsters In Maiduguri

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, July 24, 2023, secured the conviction and sentencing of two fraudsters, Mohammed Maidugu and Allen Abel.

While Maidugu was jailed two years for dishonestly copying the Automated Teller Machine, ATM, card Personal Identification Number of a bank customer, Abel bagged 10 years imprisonment for obtaining under false pretences.

Nigerians Right To Food Remains Sacrosanct, CSOs Tell FG, States

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

AS hunger bites hard and food prices continue to soar, Civil Society Organizations, Wednesday, declared Nigerians’ right to food remains sacrosanct.

CSOs including Voice For Food security, VFS, Farm and Infrastructure Foundation, FIF, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria, FACAN, in partnership with Oxfam in Nigeria made the declaration during a media conference held in Abuja.

