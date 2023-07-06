Today’s Headlines: Wike Trying To Reap Where He Didn’t Sow – Rivers APC, Tinubu mourns first FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun

Photo Credit: Google

Wike Trying To Reap Where He Didn’t Sow – Rivers APC

AS struggle for who becomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred choice for a Ministerial appointment in Rivers state gain momentum, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, have accused the ex-governor, Nyesom Wike, of trying to reap where he didn’t show in the February 25 presidential election. This was even as they alleged that Wike’s ambition to get a Ministerial appointment serves as a springboard for his 2027 presidential bid.

Tinubu Mourns Ajose-Adeogun

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Nigeria’s first Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, who passed on last Saturday in Lagos.

Ajose-Adeogun, who died at the age of 96 was appointed the Minister of Federal Capital in 1976 by the Murtala Mohammed Military Administration and served in the position till 1979.

Court Okays Ex-Gov Goje’s Expulsion From APC

The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the expulsion of a former governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Goje, from the All Progressives Congress.

The former governor had filed a suit to challenge his dismissal from the APC by the Kashere Ward Executive Committee of the party in the state.

Earlier in April, Goje was suspended and later dismissed from the APC over an allegation that he engaged in anti-party activities.

The former governor was accused of contempt and disloyalty towards the party leadership in Gombe State, including working against candidates of the party that contested the state Assembly, governorship and National Assembly elections

He was also accused of refusing to attend presidential and other local campaign events of the APC.

He was later expelled from the party following the report of an investigative panel set up by the Kashere Ward Executive Committee of the party and affirmed by the Ward Excos.

Sanwo-Olu, Obesaki Mourn Ibiyemi

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has mourned the Publisher of Direct papers Group, the late Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, who died at the age of 56 on Tuesday.

According to the NGE, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria, the late Ibiyemi was described as a committed member who made his mark in journalism as a reporter, business editor, editor, and publisher.

“Even when Dr Ibiyemi was struggling between life and death on his sickbed at the hospital, he was still breathing journalism; he wanted to know from his colleagues the latest happenings in our society; he called to find out the outcome of the national biennial convention of the NGE in Owerri,” a Wednesday statement by the NGE President, Eze Anaba, and its General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said.

The PUNCH reports that Ibiyemi’s wife and children, while announcing the publisher’s death on Tuesday, said they “thought that the beautiful and loving soul that the great Ile-Ife prince was would be with us for a long while.”

