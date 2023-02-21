This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: Wike Threat To Nation's Democracy-PDP, Jonathan Calls For Violence-Free Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday accused Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike of killing democracy in the state and country by hounding people who disagree with his views.

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Charles Aniagwu stated this at a news conference in Asaba where he urged Rivers people and Nigerians to vote Atiku-Okowa ticket to rescue the nation from its current travails.

He said despite Wike’s opposition to Atiku-Okowa ticket, the party’s Presidential candidate would not haunt the Rivers Governor or any of his allies for not supporting him. He slammed the Rivers Governor for criticizing Atiku’s meeting with Rivers leaders in Abuja and blamed him for making it impossible for the party to hold its presidential campaign in the state.

“Wike is quarrelling on why we are meeting the Rivers State people i outside the state and claiming that those persons are not Rivers people. We met with critical stakeholders of Rivers who we believe would be able to talk to their people in Rivers for them to understand that Atiku and Okowa value them.

Goodluck Jonathan calls for violence-free elections.

Ahead of next Saturday’s elections, former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has enjoined Nigerians to be patriotic, peaceful and display true sportsmanship as they exercise their civic rights to vote for candidates of their choice.

Dr. Jonathan who stated this in a message to Nigerians released by his office on Tuesday also urged politicians to eschew hatred and violence, be circumspect in their actions and work towards consolidating the nation’s democracy.

On his charge to the youth, Jonathan said: “The future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.”

2023: Muslim Scholars Pray For Nigeria, Endorse Tinubu For President.

The Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CYMSN), in collaboration with other stakeholders have prayed for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in Abuja.

The group which claimed it has also endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the February 25 presidential election, offered prayers for the peaceful transition from civilian to another civilian.

In his welcome speech, the Secretary General of the group, Professor Abideen Olaiya, said during the prayer session for the success and victory of Tinubu at the polls held at the National Mosque, Abuja urged political leaders not to heat up the polity by their statements capable of destabilizing the country.

Olaiya, said the call for interim government and election postponement by some politicians can jeopardise the electoral process.

He noted that Tinubu possesses the competence, capacity and the ability to bring good governance to Nigerians if elected as president.

Yobe: Police orders Boys Scout, hunters, others to keep off election process.

The Police Command in Yobe has warned hunters, Boys Scout, Man O’ War, Boys Brigade and personnel of Yobe Road Traffic Management Agency (YOROTA) and other quasi security quasi security outfits to keep off activities related to the forthcoming elections.

Spokesperson for the Police Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, gave the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.He said any member of the outfits who refused to abide by the order would be prosecuted.

The Police spokesperson stressed that the Electoral Act 2022 does not recognise the outfits in election security.

The Police spokesperson also revealed that human and vehicular movements would be restricted from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 25, adding that individuals on essential duties were exempted.

