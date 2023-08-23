Today’s Headlines: Wike Speaks On N300 Million Official Car; Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Wike speaks on N300 million official car

Photo credit: Premium Times

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has refuted claims of purchasing a N300 million Armoured Lexus LX600 SUV on the assumption of office.

Mr Wike made the rebuttal shortly after a visit to Metro Train Station, Abuja, on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transport System.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some sections of the media had published a picture of an Armored Lexus SUV model LX 600 fitted with ‘FCT – 01’ plate.

The reports claimed that the SUV, which cost more than N300 million, belonged to the new FCT Minister, Mr Wike.

But Mr Wike refuted the claim, describing it as mere “mischief”, stressing that he was sworn in on Monday and had not even sat down to work yet.

He said that all he did was interact with staff, and today (Wednesday), went to the Metro Train Station, Abuja, with the Minister of State for FCT to see things for themselves.

“We are now going back to the office to interact with each of the departments in the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“But I have seen what is going on in the social media, how the FCTA Permanent Secretary bought a bulletproof car of N300 million that I am using.

“So, I want you people to go hit your hand there (on the car) and see whether it is a treated car.

“With all due respect, people should be careful not to destroy other people,” he said.

Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he urges Nigerians to expect positive outcomes in this administration.

The cleric while addressing newsmen on Tuesday ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting Thursday, the Deeper Life Church leader urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space AIT, the cleric noted that Nigerians should not be swift to criticize the recent government.

Mbah Approves 13 Board, Political Appointments

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has approved 13 board and political appointments.

Professor Chidiebere Onyia Secretary to the State Government in a statement made available on Thursday said the appointments take effect immediately.

Those approved, according to the statement, are Prof. Bethrand Ngwu, Chief Medical Director, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parkane, Barr. Uche Anya, Executive Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Laurence Ani, Executive Secretary, Council for Arts and Culture, Nnanyelugo Dan Onyishi, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission, Dr. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo, General Manager, Enugu State Investment Development Authority and Gerald Asogwa, General Manager, Enugu State Housing Development Authority Others include Dr. G.O.C. Ajah, mni, Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Dr. Amaka S. Ngene, Member 1, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Dr. Hyginus Bankho, Member 2, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Nwakaego M. Aja, Member 3, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani, Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue, Rita Mbah, Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board and Amobi Paulinus Ezeaku, General Manager, Rangers International Football Club.

INEC Witness Contradicts Self Over Obingwa Result At Abia Election Tribunal.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The Abia State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia the State capital continued its hearing on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2023, continued its hearing of the petition brought by Chief Ambrose Okechukwu Ahiwe challenging the declaration of Mr Alex Otti as winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

The electoral body, INEC, opened and closed its defence by calling only one witness (DW1), Mr Nkemjika Kelechi Okere who served as INEC’s Electoral Officer for Obingwa LGA.He adopted his written deposition and relied on same as his evidence, conceding that exhibit P188 before the court was the authentic result sheet for Obingwa LGA.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)