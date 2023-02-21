This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike Reveals Presidential Candidate He Will Vote For, Enenche Endorses Obi Wike reveals presidential candidate he will vote for next Saturday.

Photo credit: PM News

Rivers governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has revealed that he will be voting for only a candidate that can guarantee the unity of the country at next Saturday’s presidential election.

The Rivers State Governor made the revelation at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the State capital on Monday.

He also told the traditional rulers that he will never join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite his commendation of the stance of governors elected on the platform of the party on zoning the presidency to the South.

Wike maintained that he remains an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Enenche Endorses Obi,

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Paul Enenche, Founder and Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), has endorsed Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for this weekend’s election.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Enenche shared a picture of himself with Obi and the founder of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.

While describing the LP candidate as “the way to go”, he urged his followers to vote him for integrity, authenticity and honesty.

“This picture is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season. What do you see? What can you hear?

Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go,” he captioned the picture.

Earlier on Monday, some groups as well as the African Democratic Congress also endorsed the former Anambra governor.

Election: 100 clerics declare support for Tinubu in Rivers

Photo credit: Punchng

Over 100 clerics and prophets in Rivers State have declared support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The religious leaders under the aegis of Rivers Pastors Unite for Tinubu said this after a meeting in Port Harcourt on Monday.

They said the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 election was the only person with the capacity to solve the myriad of challenges plaguing the country.

The Coordinator of RPUT, Pastor Sunday Edimeh, who read their resolution said none of the candidates had supported the Christian community as much as Tinubu.

Legal Assault On Victor Umeh, Veiled Attack On Peter Obi.﻿

Photo credit:

No doubt the legal assault on the Labour Party candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Chief Victor Umeh by Senator Uche Ekwunife is a veiled attack on the presidential ambition of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential flagbearer.

It may not be too glaring to the public, but the legal battle may have been a targeted onslaught on Obi’s towering stature in the coming presidential election. Obi is popular no doubt and the entire nation, indeed, the world has come to accept him and his message of change as the surest way of redeeming the country.

Photo credit: Google

Publish on 2023-02-21 06:54:08