Today’s Headlines: Wike Reveals Candidate He’ll Vote; APC Govs Provoking Anarchy–Atiku On Naira Redesign

Wike Reveals Candidate He’ll Vote

Photo Credit: PM News

Rivers governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has revealed that he will be voting for only a candidate that can guarantee the unity of the country at next Saturday’s presidential election.

The Rivers State Governor made the revelation at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the State capital on Monday.

He also told the traditional rulers that he will never join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite his commendation of the stance of governors elected on the platform of the party on zoning the presidency to the South.

Wike maintained that he remains an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “I am not a member of APC and I will not be. But they have made me to recognise that they are the heroes of this country. The governors came out to say look, for the unity of this country, presidency should go to the south. The governors of APC said the way the county is, they want the unity of this country and therefore, the presidency should go to the south.

APC Govs Provoking Anarchy–Atiku

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of preparing the ground for anarchy through their utterances over the naira redesign policy.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP candidate sympathised with Nigerians over the hardship they face over the naira scarcity.

Shaibu, however, said the inciting comments by some APC governors wherein they threatened to shut banks rejecting the old notes had emboldened rioters to burn down commercial banks.

Only Corrupt People Are Against Peter Obi — LP National Vice Chairman, Reuben

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The National Vice Chairman, South South of the Labour Party (LP), Favour Reuben has said that people who are against the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, are against the progress of Nigeria.

Reuben was reacting to the recent move by the LP in the North Western part of the country, who collapsed their structure to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

He said the people against the candidacy of Obi are those who have the structure of criminality and corruption.

“As I’m talking to you, even the northerners are endorsing him, everybody is endorsing him.

Ugwuanyi Prays For Ekweremadu Over UK Ordeals

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspaper

The people of Enugu West Senatorial District under the auspices of ‘Enugu West United for Peter Mbah/Ifeanyi Ossai’ yesterday held a massive endorsement rally for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, as well as other PDP candidates.

The people also commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for standing firm in his belief in equity, justice and fairness regarding the rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship seat of the state.

