Today’s Headlines: Wike reacts to suspension of G-5 loyalists, dares Ayu to suspend him, others, Tinubu mourns Dame Adebutu

Wike reacts to suspension of G-5 loyalists, dares Ayu to suspend him, others

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday reacted to the suspension of G-5 governors loyalists by the PDP and dared the party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to suspend him and his colleagues.

Wike spoke at the campaign inauguration by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area on Saturday.

Wike said Ayu’s dissolving of Ekiti State executives would not in any way help him, saying that his suspension of the people would also not help him.

Tinubu mourns Dame Adebutu

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has expressed sympathy and condolences with prominent businessman and Odole-Oodua, Sir Kessington Adebutu, over the passing of his dear wife, Dame Caroline Adebutu.

Dame Adebutu, the Yeye-Mode of the Source, died last Thursday January 19th, 2023. Burial arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

The APC standard bearer, in a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, urged Sir Adebutu to take solace in the fact that his wife lived a life of service to God and humanity, and also impacted many lives when she was alive.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been advised to keep his political opinions to himself, as they have a history of being "faulty, erroneous, and self-serving."

Keep your opinion to yourself: Buhari Media Organisation knocks Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been advised to keep his political opinions to himself, as they have a history of being “faulty, erroneous, and self-serving.”

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, that the former President had “more often than not provided political directions to the country that suited only his selfish interests and not the interest of the nation.”.

According to the group, the former President “is notorious for pursuing self-centered ambition masked as national interest. History is full of examples of how the sneaky leader has made attempts to push, mostly through corrupt means, his ambition through nefarious backdoor channels.

Ohanaeze releases burial programmes for Obiozor

The National Executive Council, of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has announced programmes for the burial of its President-General, Amb George Obiozor.

Ohanaeze Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, who announced the burial arrangement on Friday, shortly after an emergency meeting of the NEC at the national secretariat of the organisation in Enugu, said the late Obiozor will be buried on Friday, February 10, 2023, in his home town in Awo-Omamma, Imo state.

