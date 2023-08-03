Today’s Headlines: Wike Ran to APC to Save Political Career–Party Chieftains, I wish them well – Fani-Kayode reacts to Tinubu’s ministerial nominee’s list

Wike ran to APC to save political career – Party chieftains

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Thursday, said the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike ran to the party to save his political career.

They also noted that the former minister of state for education deserved no praise for the growth of the party in the state. According to a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the APC in Rivers State, Darlington Nwajulu, on behalf of the party leaders and made available to our correspondent in Abuja, the chieftains said the formation and growth of the APC in the state took “the efforts of several loyal members, who mostly lost their lives in the struggle to ensure a solid party structure in the state.”

The party leaders further noted that it was unfair for President Bola Tinubu to reward a man who piloted affairs when the party faced a lot of onslaughts in the state.” Our growth from 2015 to 2019 was 23.8 percent, closing the huge gap of the 2015 presidential election. Then the 2023 presidential election came in with additional 80,881 votes in favor of the APC in Rivers State.

I wish them well – Fani-Kayode finally reacts to tinubu’s ministerial nominee’s list

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has finally reacted to the lists of ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

DAILY POST recalls that the president had last Thursday transmitted the list of the first batch to the upper chamber of the National Assembly for screening. The final list containing 19 names was read on the floor of the house on Wednesday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. Members of opposition parties had mocked Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Ation over his absence from the lists.

FFK who has been mum on the first list has, however, congratulated the nominees saying he wishes them the very best in their service to the nation. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the former Minister declared that nominees are all excellent choices made by the president.

Appoint non-physician as health minister, union tells Tinubu

As the ministerial nominees review continues, the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a non-physician health minister even as it opposed the sale of teaching hospital facilities to private profiteers.

In a letter to the President signed by the Acting National Secretary for the National President, JOHESU, and AHPA, Mathew Ajurotu explained to other health professionals that the sale of the teaching hospitals would adversely affect their emoluments contrary to their thinking.

JOHESU insisted that the sales of Federal Health Institutions are not in the interest of 20 percent of the sector’s workforce whose salaries represent 60 percent of the personnel costs of the entire health workforce in FHIs. The health workers called for caution on the part of other medical professionals who have been assured that the sale of the facilities won’t affect them.

Tinubu Vows To Prioritise Masses’ Welfare Over Corporate Interests

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly elected officials, to be steadfastly committed to good governance which will re-engineer the economic and political landscape of the nation to address the needs of the poor.

Speaking at the 12th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party where former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Senator Basiru, Ajibola emerged as the new National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively, the President pledged that his administration would continue to ensure that all government programs benefit and uplift the masses of the country rather than bringing more pain.

The President, who addressed the NEC meeting for the first time since his election victory in February, emphasized that winning the election was just the beginning of a longer progressive journey while noting that responsive and accountable governance is a separate challenge that requires continuous effort.

