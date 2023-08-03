Today’s Headlines: Wike ran to APC to save political career – Party chieftains; APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resigns

Rivers: Wike ran to APC to save political career – Party chieftains

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Thursday, said the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike ran to the party to save his political career.

They also noted that the former minister of state for education deserved no praise for the growth of the party in the state.

According to a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the APC in Rivers State, Darlington Nwajulu, on behalf of the party leaders and made available to our correspondent in Abuja, the chieftains said the formation and growth of the APC in the state took “the efforts of several loyal members, who mostly lost their lives in the struggle to ensure a solid party structure in the state.”

The party leaders further noted that it was unfair for President Bola Tinubu to reward a man who piloted affairs when the party faced a lot of onslaughts in the state.

JUST IN: APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resigns

National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned from his position in the ruling party’s National Working Committee.

El-Marzuq, believed to an ally of former National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly threw in the towel on Wednesday.

Sources at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja confirmed that the legal icon has been under some form of pressure following the exit of Adamu.

The erstwhile national legal adviser was in the news three months ago when he recommended the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman for Northwest, Mallam Salihu Lukman, over his decision to take the party and his leadership to court.

El-Marzuq’s suggestion was contained in a leaked ‘legal opinion’ written to Adamu dated 28th April, 2023.

Biden calls for immediate release of Niger’s Bazoum

US President Joe Biden called on Thursday for the immediate release of Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum and for the country’s democracy to be preserved.

“I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” Biden said in a statement Thursday, the 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence.

“In this critical moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honor our decades-long partnership rooted in shared democratic values and support for civilian-led governance,” he said.

Bazoum, 63, was ousted a week ago by his own guard in a coup condemned by the United States, European nations and the United Nations.

Court sentences man to death for killing neighbour in Kwara

Justice S. M. Akanbi of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced one Mohammed Kazeem Beiwa to death for the murder of his neighbour identified as Olokose Ojo Olushola in Ilorin a few days before his wedding in 2021.

The court also handed down 10 years imprisonment and a N100,000 fine each to his two other accomplices; Madu Jeremiah and Mohammed Chatta while the fourth defendant, Jimoh Abdulateef was set free by the Court for lack of diligent prosecution.

The four accused persons were facing prosecution before the court on eight count charges having been accused of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal removal of human parts.

The prosecution led by the former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Kwara State, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman alleged that the four accused persons attacked and kidnapped the victim Olokose Ojo Olushola in his house a few days before his wedding in Ilorin and killed him sometime in 2021.

The accused persons after kidnapping, killing, and dismembering the victim, also negotiated for payment of ransom for his release from the family knowing he was dead already, the prosecution told the court at the trial.

