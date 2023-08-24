Today’s Headlines: Wike promises quick completion of Metro Rail stations; Tinubu Greets Sultan Of Sokoto At 67

Wike promises quick completion of Metro Rail stations

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, during a tour of the Abuja Metro Rail stations on Wednesday, promised to quickly complete the project, to lessen the burden of transport on residents.

The FCT minister visited the Central Metro Station, Idu Rail Station, and the Airport Rail Station, as part of his familiarisation tour to projects captured in his short-term plan.

Speaking after the visit, Wike said the administration would fast-track the release of funds to the contractors working on the projects, to enable the completion as soon as possible.

He expressed displeasure that the rail project had remained uncompleted, noting that the non-completion of the project was responsible for the vandalisation of some of the projects’ components.

The minister stated that when completed, the rail projects will afford residents of the FCT a seamless transportation system, and equally lessen traffic jams within the city.

Tinubu Greets Sultan Of Sokoto At 67

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warmly felicitated with His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council, as the revered royal father and Spiritual Leader of Muslims in Nigeria turns 67 on August 24.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, shared in the moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi Order, who also serves as Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam) and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.

I am ready to defend my administration – Ortom

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he is ready to make himself available to respond to issues bordering on his administration whenever the need arises.

Ortom, who lost his bid for a Senatorial seat on the Peoples Democratic Party said this in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Terver Akase, on Wednesday, in Makurdi, the state capital.

“I am capable of responding to the issues being raised against me and other officials of my government and I have always made known my belief in the rule of law.

“I am ready to make myself available to respond to issues bordering on my administration whenever the need arises,” Ortom said.

He urged his supporters not to heat up the polity but to remain calm and law abiding in the face of alleged provocation by the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Army to bolster morale of troops with regular training – Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja says the army would organise more trainings to rejuvenate the fighting spirit of troops engaged in various operations across the country.

Lagbaja spoke at the opening of a one-day seminar organised by the army’s Department of Transformation and Innovation for troops of Nigeria Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The seminar had the theme: “Intensifying Warrior Ethos, Regimentation in the Nigerian Army, Management of Post Trauma Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Drug Substance Abuse.”

