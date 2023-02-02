This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike Ordered His Loyalist to Support Tinubu, Temporal Hardship Necessary —FG

The Director-General of the Atiku-Okowa Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo, has accused the state Governor, Nyesom Wike of ordering his loyalists and followers to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Sekido disclosed this while reacting to the revocation of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the rally of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the Rivers State government. The state government in January approved the venue for the event scheduled to hold on February 11 but later revoked the approval. However, Sekibo said Wike ordered all local government chairmen, his cabinet members, his aides, and executives to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

A letter dated February 1, 2022, by Sekibo reads partly: “We are aware that by credible information reaching us that Governor Wike has directed his loyalists, including all local government Chairmen, special adviser, commissioners, party executives at the state and local government level, and all other appointees to work for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, even though you have not dared to boldly announce same to the people of Rivers State.”

Temporal hardship necessary for the economy – FG

The Federal Government on Thursday said the harsh realities faced by citizens due to the introduction of the new naira notes by the Central Bank is a necessary price for the long-term health of the economy.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said this when fielding questions from journalists at the 65th session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to Ahmed, the current hardships, though temporal, are required to stifle corruption and gradually transition into a cashless economy. She said, “We are worried. We are not happy that citizens have to queue and struggle at ATMs to be able to get their cash. But this is a temporary situation.

Atiku desperate to become president – Aisha Yesufu

Barely 23 days to the presidential election, Nigerian social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is desperate to become president.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

This was contained in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Thursday. Recall that Atiku had in an interview on BBC Hausa Service said he was in talks with two presidential candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

However, Obi has cleared the air on Atiku’s claim, saying he is not stepping down for any candidate and that he is a frontrunner in the forthcoming election. Meanwhile, Yesufu has said Obi is the leading candidate, noting that Atiku is desperate to become president.

Don’t allow anyone to lie to you with figures – Apostle Suleiman

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministry has warned that the forthcoming general elections would be a deciding factor.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

He asked Nigerians not to allow anyone to lie to them with figures after the election. Apostle Suleiman also lamented that the country has never had it so bad as it is currently witnessing over the last few weeks. His statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He called on Nigerians to go to the polling unit on the day of the election to cast votes and ensure their votes are counted. He wrote, “This coming election will be a deciding factor for generations unborn..we have never had it so terrible especially this past few weeks. Go to your polling unit and vote..wait for it to be counted, and get it all captured and recorded..let’s see how they can lie to us with figures.”

