Today’s Headlines: Wike must serve in Tinubu’s govt – Fayose, UN seeks end to genital mutilation in Nigeria

Wike must serve in Tinubu’s govt – Fayose

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state said former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has what it takes to be a minister, saying Wike must serve in the President Tinubu’s government. Fayose stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The former Ekiti governor noted that members of the G5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be appreciated by Tinubu for the role they played in his victory at the February 25th presidential election.

Fayose, however, said he will be disappointed if Tinubu does not appreciate the G5 for supporting his presidential ambition.

According to Fayose, the G5 has no intention of crossing over from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). But, he said the PDP leadership must put its house in order to move forward.

UN seeks end to genital mutilation in Nigeria

Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Nigeria, Ulla Mueller, has called for an end to Female Genital Mutilation, saying the practice is a violation of human rights.

Mueller stated this in Abuja on Sunday that the act was being practiced in many communities, especially the South-East, South-South and South-West regions.

FGM refers to procedures involving partial or total removal of the female external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

Some reports have estimated that about 200 million girls and women globally have undergone some form of female genital mutilation.

More children hit the streets in search of what to eat

The economy is not smiling on anybody, this time around. While the poor lament, the rich also cry. Irrespective of other perceived bad policies that fuelled this hardship, the cash crunch occasioned by naira re-design, nailed the coffin.

However, the recent removal of fuel subsidies is now conducting the funeral of an otherwise deadly situation for people already impoverished.

An average Nigerian family, today, can hardly afford a good meal, let alone make it three square. The effect is telling more about the vulnerable lot – the children.

Many parents, who can no longer meet the needs of their children, now send them out to do menial jobs, despite being underage.

Children between the ages of six to 12 years now hawk or beg. Others are seen with buckets of water washing cars in the traffic.

Soft Alliance pledges support for local businesses

Soft Alliance for Good, a Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Soft Alliance and Resources Limited, has pledged its support for local businesses through its outreach programmes.

A statement by the company said by working with community members and stakeholders, the project would provide resources for the underprivileged.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to building stronger and more connected communities through the programme. According to the company, the programme was targeted at boys addicted to drugs on the streets of Lagos.

The statement said the company had identified young people with needs such as rehabilitation, medical care, and vocational training.

