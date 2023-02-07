Today’s Headlines: Wike Most Not Suspend From Party-Court, Buhari Under Force To Fuel Disaster

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court restrains PDP, Ayu, others from suspending, expelling Wike

AFederal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leadership from taking steps to either suspend or expel Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike from the party.

Justice John Kayode Omotosho issued the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Wike in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023.

Listed as defendants in the suit are: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP; the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP; its Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari under pressure to end fuel, naira disasters

As the fuel and currency scarcity slowly paralysed socio-economic activities across the country, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has come under pressure to find a solution to the crises which have subjected Nigerians to untold hardship.

Nigerians, including senators, governors and youths on social media, are insisting that the President must immediately resolve the new naira note crisis, which sparked violent riots in Edo and Oyo states last week.

The All Progressives Congress governors had on Friday met the President with a view to persuading him to end the new naira notes crisis.

Overcrowded Abuja schools where pupils learn on bare floor

For the pupils at the Local Education Authority School in Zone 9, Lugbe, Abuja, the future indeed holds little or no hope and promises of a better life. This is largely because the institution of learning has become the epitome of rot and neglect.

Despite being located in the largest area council in Abuja (Abuja Municipal Area Council), the school has little to show in terms of infrastructure for its contribution to human capital development.

The school, which is under the control of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, is designed to cater to pupils in the primary and post-primary school levels; however, puplis are left without desks to receive lessons, a lack of adequate teachers, and other basic amenities.

Buhari to Nigerians: Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue where we stop

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive and endure the shortcomings of his administration.

He assured the next administration of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not only correct those shortcomings but continue from wherever he stops.

Buhari stated these on Monday while addressing a huge crowd at the Dikko Stadium Katsina for the presidential campaign rally of APC.

