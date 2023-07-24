Today’s Headlines: Wike Monitoring Judges For Tinubu-Shaibu, Nigeria Has Failed Africa — Obasanjo

POLITICSPresidential Election Tribunal: Wike, Makinde monitoring judges for Tinubu – Atiku’s aide alleges

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, of constantly monitoring judges as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal winds down.

Shaibu said it was curious that Wike and Makinde both travelled to Plateau State to attend a memorial service hosted by the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, even though they were reportedly not invited.

He said the event ordinarily was supposed to be a solemn service, “but our busybody interlopers polluted the event with their shameful appearance.”

In a statement he signed, Atiku’s aide claimed Wike had been using dubious means to cosy up to judges and had been giving them gifts under the guise of welfare.

He argued that Wike’s latest visit to an event hosted by the Appeal Court President could be another ruse to influence the appellate court where the current tribunal judges are from.

Nigeria has failed Africa — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

“But the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

“We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism, with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.”

Obasanjo identified two of the major issues that were interrelated in terms of factors for all-round development.

Economy: Before Tinubu ‘loses the plot’

SEVERAL markers and official responses in the last week demonstrate the unfolding turmoil in the economy and the uncoordinated response of President Bola Tinubu. While the naira exchange rate rose to N870 to $1, and the pump price of petrol to N617 per litre, inflation rate in June was reported at 22.79 per cent. Food inflation was even higher; and external reserves are headed for another dip on the back of unmet crude production targets. Tinubu then declared an “emergency” in food security, ordered the release of grains, and reviewed his earlier “palliative” plan. Ominous clouds are gathering and the administration may be ‘losing the plot.’

It must change tactics and re-strategise to avoid pushing the economy into an unstoppable tailspin. Signs of chaos are already visible. The divergence between the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official Importers and Exporters Foreign Exchange Window moved close to N100; while the I&E FX window closed at N777.82/$ on Friday, the rate at the parallel market moved from N850/$ to close at N870/$. The aim of merging rates through “market forces” is floundering.

Economy-wide, the turbulence triggered by Tinubu’s stoppage of petrol subsidy in his first hour in office rumbled ahead midweek when pump prices per litre jumped from N500 to N617. Inevitably, this provoked further hikes in transportation costs and general inflation.

The National Bureau of Statistics suggests impending record high food inflation this month; it had risen from 22.85 per cent in May to 25.25 per cent by June, a 2.40 per cent increase. The NBS cited higher prices of cereals, bread, oil and fat, fish, meat, potatoes, tubers, vegetable, milk, eggs, and cheese.

Market surveys by the media suggest higher inflation rates than the official data. In the urban centres, many commuters have taken to trekking to and from work and markets in the face of prohibitive transport fares.

Despite promised savings from the subsidy removal, foreign reserves dipped further to $34.22 billion by June 26, according to the CBN, down from $37.07 billion on January 3.

The anguished cries of the masses have conflated with those of the business community that had voiced premature optimism at Tinubu’s radical decisions.

Cleric laments plight of displaced Plateau villagers

A social justice peace advocate, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, on Sunday, expressed concern about the condition of internally displaced persons camped in schools and other open places in Plateau State.

The PUNCH reports that in the past three months, no fewer than 300 persons had been killed in different Plateau communities in several attacks carried out by gunmen.

During such attacks, the gunmen also set several houses on fire, forcing the surviving victims to flee their homes, leaving many communities deserted.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday after he led a delegation of Gideon and Para-Mallam Peace Foundation to the troubled Mangu Local Government Area, where over 18,000 displaced persons were taking refuge in a primary school, the peace advocate described their situation as pathetic.

