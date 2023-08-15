Today’s Headlines: Wike Meets APC Chairman, Ganduje; Tinubu’s Ministers Can’t Perform Magic-Primate Ayodele

Wike meets APC chairman Ganduje

Minister-designate Nyesom Wike met on Tuesday with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje. Wike met with Ganduje at his residence in Abuja.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

This was disclosed on Twitter by Wike’s close associate, @TopboyChriss, who tweeted: “Nyesom Wike today visited the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.”

A few weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu nominated Wike as one of his ministers.

Two weeks ago, Wike was screened and cleared by the Senate for the ministerial position.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the presidential election, Wike refused to work with PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Tinubu’s ministers can’t perform magic, yam will cost N4000, Garri, N500 – Primate Elijah Ayodele

Photo credit: Daillypost

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned about an increase in the price of food items in the next three months.Primate Ayodele warned that the price of Yam will cost N4000 while a cup of garri will be hiked to N500 within the next three months.

He disclosed this in a statement by his spokesman, Oluwatosin Osho, on Tuesday.

Primate Ayodele urged President Bola Tinubu to be serious as his ministers cannot perform magic.

The prophet further revealed that the prices of essential commodities, especially, food will cost more if the hardship is not addressed.

He said, ‘’If care isn’t taken, a big yam will cost N4,000 in the next three months, a cup of garri will cost N500 and a bottle of groundnut oil will cost N3,000 if the economic situation isn’t addressed.

Sanwo-Olu Appoints 6 Non Cabinet Special Advisers

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) to serve in various capacities across ministries.The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Barrister, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The newly appointed Special Advisers are: Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit, Olalekan Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe- Special Adviser, Community Development, Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion, Dr. Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion and Ismail Odesanya- Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and S/W Integration.

It’s Economic Shutdown If Petrol Price Rises Again- Labour Congress

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday threatened to shut down the economy without giving notice to the government, if the petrol pump price was increased again.

It also raised alarm over the alleged hijack of the duties of the Ministry of Labour and Employment by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Lizzybella105 (

)