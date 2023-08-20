Today’s Headlines: Wike ‘ll Return Abuja Master Plan As Minister – Donald, APC Chieftain, Your sanctions unjustified, Niger Coup Leader tackles ECOWAS

Wike ‘ll Return Abuja Master Plan As Minister – Donald, APC Chieftain

AHEAD of the inauguration of the ministers on Monday, an Abuja based chieftain of the ruling APC, Frontline media guru, Donald Amagbo Sunday commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for appointing the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as FCT Minister.

This is even as the front line politician from Nasarawa State has assured Nigerians that the former River State governor would return the original Abuja master plan as the FCT minister urging Nigerians to support the minister to provide the Capital city with the needed image as the nation capital.

Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has criticised sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), saying they were unjustified.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Labour Raises Alarm, Alleges Planned Attack On Lagos Ports

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has raised the alarm over planned invasion and attack on Lagos ports.

In a petition to the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, MWUN, claimed the unnamed groups and individuals also planned to attack legitimate ports users including workers and truck drivers along the ports’ access roads.

Make APC Major Party In Southeast, Gbajabiamila Tells Abia Leaders

The chief of staff to the president and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on APC stakeholders in Abia state to elevate the party’s status in the region.

Speaking when a delegation of the APC stakeholders in Abia state paid him a thank-you visit, Gbajabiamila also spoke of the need for them to embrace peace and unity to entrench the party in the state and the southeast in general.

The Abia APC stakeholders visited Gbajabiamila at his residence to express gratitude for his role in the election of Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

