Today’s Headlines: Wike ‘ll return Abuja master plan as minister-APC Chieftain, Pope Calls For Peace In Niger Republic

Wike ‘ll return Abuja master plan as minister – Donald, APC Chieftain

Photo Credit: Vanguard

AHEAD of the inauguration of the ministers on Monday, an Abuja based chieftain of the ruling APC, Frontline media guru, Donald Amagbo Sunday commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for appointing the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as FCT Minister.

This is even as the front line politician from Nasarawa State has assured Nigerians that the former River State governor would return the original Abuja master plan as the FCT minister urging Nigerians to support the minister to provide the Capital city with the needed image as the nation capital.

Donald Amagbo stated this in Lafia, while speaking with journalists on the portfolio of the Ministers to be sworn in on Monday, by President Tinubu.

According to the Media guru, having such a great man with the zeal, passion and determination to work for the development of Nigeria as Woke, FCT, will witness massive transformation the will be quiet the status of the Federal Capital Territory.

Pope Calls For Peace In Niger Republic

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Pope Francis on Sunday urged a diplomatic solution to a political crisis in Niger, sparked by a coup that threatens stability in the region.

“I am following with concern what is happening in Niger, and join the bishops’ call in favour of peace in the country and stability in the Sahel,” said Pope Francis, addressing the faithful in St Peter’s Square after his Angelus prayer

“I join with prayer the efforts of the international community to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible for the good of everyone,” said the 86-year-old.

Army officers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, making Niger the fourth West African nation to suffer a coup since 2020

Group Alleges Fresh Plot To ‘Taint’ Atiku

Photo Credit: Leadership

A non-governmental organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has accused President Bola Tinubu of attempting to debase the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the eyes of his followers.

The group, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, over the weekend, claimed that the President Tinubu-led administration was enraged and perturbed by the dogged move of Atiku to uncover Tinubu’s claimed school records, through a court case instituted in the United States of America.

The statement read: “there are strong indication of prevailing confusion within the presidency over the ongoing court case in the USA instituted by Alhaji Atiku Abubarka, they are desperately searching for a diplomatic resolution to stop the release of Tinubu’s claimed school records, which might open what we termed the pandora box.

Army Begins Probe Into Alleged Killing Of Lagos Driver

Photo Credit: Punch

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army said it has begun an investigation into the alleged killing of a driver identified as Lawal by individuals posing as soldiers.

The incident happened on Friday when Lawal was stopped by the soldiers while he was on his way to deliver a brand-new 2022 Toyota Corolla to its owner in Abuja.

According to reports, after telling Lawal they were taking him to their barracks, the soldiers instead took him to Iyana Ipaja, near the entrance of Lagos, where they shot him dead and dumped his body into a bush.

Unknown to the criminals in uniform, Lawal’s friend, who was driving a Hilux van ahead of him, saw the entire occurrence and immediately called the police to report it.

The suspects were tracked to the 9th Brigade in Maryland after being reported by the friend to the authorities, where they were identified on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday afternoon, the Army Public Relations Officer for the 81 Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, in a statement shared on their X (formerly Twitter) handle said the army was investigating the murder said to have been committed by some persons in military uniform on August 17.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)