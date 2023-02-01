This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Wike-Led G5 Fails To Name Candidate; You’ve Nothing To Offer NGS– Udom Emmanuel To Tinubu

Wike-Led G5 Fails To Name Candidate

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Five governors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to name their preferred presidential candidate in January as promised by their leader, Governor Nyesom Wike in December, Daily Trust reports.

Dubbed G-5, the governors; Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have vowed to work against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Since the presidential primary of the PDP, there has been a crisis in the party over calls for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to step down from his position.

The governors are insisting that the PDP presidential candidate and national chairman cannot be from the same region.

You’ve Nothing To Offer NGS–Emmanuel To Bola

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Monday, replied the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, saying that he (Tinubu) always resorts to abusing and insulting people during campaigns because he has nothing to bring to the table for Nigerians.

He also said that despite being insulted by the former Lagos State Governor, he would prefer to allow peace to reign by ignoring him and focusing on helping install good governance to rescue Nigerians from their present woes.

Emmanuel spoke on Monday evening at Government House, Uyo while inaugurating newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee to ensure the smooth transition of power to the next administration.

Obi Returns To Gombe, Promises To Modernise Agric Sector

Photo Credit: The Nation

Barely six days after visiting Gombe State, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi returned to the state yesterday to canvass more votes from the electorate.

Obi, while addressing supporters at the Olusegun Obasanjo Stadium, in Kaltungo community of Kaltungo Local Government Area, said he would revamp the agriculture sector. He said revamping the sector was part of his plans in the ‘New Nigeria’ he hopes to build, if elected president at the polls.

The former Anambra State governor pledged to reverse the situation that had resulted in poverty and hunger amongst citizens of the country in the last 20 years.

Crack In Wike’s G-5 as Ikonne’s Death Unsettles Ikpeazu

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, chances are that the Governor of Abia State, Okozie Ikpeazu might dump the G-5 governors to retain his political relevance following the death of Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the March 11 governorship election in the State.

Recall that Ikonne died on January 25 at the National Hospital Abuja. His demise was confirmed by his son, Chikezie, in a statement he issued on behalf of the family.

The governor had confirmed that Ikonne was ill and assured that he was recovering gradually and progressively, adding he would be strong enough in the future to join political campaigns. But that did not happen.

Content created and supplied by: PrinceAI

News )

