Today’s Headlines: Wike Joining APC’ll Boost Our Chances In 2027-Ganduje, Tinubu Hails IBB at 82

Wike joining APC’ll boost our chances in 2027 –Ganduje

Photo credit: The Sun

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has described former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as a good addition that would enhance the chances of the party winning the 2027 presidential election.

The former Kano State governor made the disclosure while revealing the purpose of Wike’s visit to his office, yesterday.

He said apart from Wike joining the APC, he was also exploring the possibility of ensuring other parties merge with the ruling party.

Ganduje said the former Rivers governor also guaranteed him of working hard to move whichever ministry he is assigned to by the president forward.

You know Wike is a Minister-designate. So, he came, we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that, and also he came to congratulate me. We discussed and he ass-ured me that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is giving forward and he is ready to cooperate.”

Tinubu hails IBB at 82

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

President Bola Tinubu has said that he shares in the joy of celebration with family members, friends, and associates of the former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who turns 82 on Thursday.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), noted that Tinubu congratulated the former military leader, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

The President affirmed the contributions of Gen. Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

Tinubu Didn’t Deceive Nigerians – Ganduje

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying his decision to remove the petroleum subsidy was not an attempt to play the masses.

The APC chairman made the appeal when Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd) led a delegation of directors and secretaries of the dissolved APC presidential campaign Council on a solidarity visit to the national secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu was honest to Nigerians. He did not play a game with the removal of the subsidy. He was very honest, even in his efforts to provide a solution to the effect of the subsidy removal.

“It came to the point that everybody was suffering. The removal of subsidies, no doubt, is a welcome development. And you know, he didn’t want to deceive people even during the electioneering process. Before he was voted in, he said he would remove it. So he was honest. And now it has been removed. But of course, there are some pains.

Gov Mbah inaugurates committee on payment of outstanding pensions for local govt retirees.

Photo credit: Premium Times

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has inaugurated a committee for verifying and paying pensions and gratuities of retired primary school teachers and other local government retirees.

The governor, while inaugurating the nine-member committee at the Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday, said the decision was in continuation of his commitment to ensuring that retirees who had served and helped in building the state were rewarded with their entitlements.

Nnamdi Nwankwo, a reverend father, is the chairperson of the committee.

Donatus Achi, a retired permanent secretary, and Ike Ekere, State chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, are members.

Other members are Theophilus Nweke Odo, state chairperson of Nigeria Union of Teachers; Kenneth Ugwueze, state chairperson of National Union of Local Government Employees; Adenike Okebu, senior special assistant to the governor on revenue; Larry Oguego, human rights activist; Chinedu Ngene, from the state audit department; and Obiamaka Egbo, a professor and special adviser to the governor on public finance.

