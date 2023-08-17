Today’s Headlines: Wike Joining APC’ll Boost Our Chances In 2027-Ganduje, Tinubu, Gowon, Danjuma, Obi, others attend Clark’s book launch.

Wike joining APC’ll boost our chances in 2027 –Ganduje

Photo credit: The Sun

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has described former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as a good addition that would enhance the chances of the party winning the 2027 presidential election.

The former Kano State governor made the disclosure while revealing the purpose of Wike’s visit to his office, yesterday.

He said apart from Wike joining the APC, he was also exploring the possibility of ensuring other parties merge with the ruling party.

Ganduje said the former Rivers governor also guaranteed him of working hard to move whichever ministry he is assigned to by the president forward.

You know Wike is a Minister-designate. So, he came, we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that, and also he came to congratulate me. We discussed and he ass-ured me that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is giving forward and he is ready to cooperate.”

Tinubu, Gowon, Danjuma, Obi, others storm Clark’s book launch.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

President Bola Tinubu is leading other prominent political and traditional rulers in attending the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” an autobiography of elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

The president, who is the special guest of honour, is being represented by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The occasion being chaired by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, also attracts other personalities, including Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who is the chief launcher; Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi; wife of the late former Head of State, Maryam Abacha; and traditional rulers including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero; and Attah Igala, tá Matthew Opaluwa, among othersAmong the governors present at the occasion are Edo, Delta, Bauchi, and Plateau.

In his address, Gowon, under whose administration Chief Clark served as the Federal Commissioner for Information and Foreign Affairs, said even though the foremost South Korean leader was a person of strong character, he put forward his views respectfully.

He said Clark, who is the only surviving member of his government, was helpful in explaining the government and enhancing national unity.

Gowon said, “I can assure you, I’ve never had any difficulty or argument with him. It was most amicable and respectfully given.

However, considering his strong personality, there were of course times that he would vehemently disagree with his colleagues, commissioners, and military officers and work hard to convince them of why his own position was better than theirs.

Fuel price hike triggers panic buying in Lagos.

Photo credit : Punchng

Fears that petrol prices may soon be reviewed upward have made motorists in Lagos engage in panic buying of the product.

There have been speculations that oil marketers were planning to hike petrol prices from the current N617 to N720 per litre.

The continued depreciation of the naira and rising crude oil price in the international market were said would trigger the price review.

According to reports, oil marketers on Sunday indicated that the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would rise to between N680/litre and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the naira weaken to 950/dollar from 910/dollar at the parallel market.

They also hinted that dealers who wanted to import PMS were being forced to put the plans on hold due to the scarcity of dollars to import the commodity.

Gov Mbah inaugurates committee on payment of outstanding pensions for local govt retirees.

Photo credit: Premium Times

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has inaugurated a committee for verifying and paying pensions and gratuities of retired primary school teachers and other local government retirees.

The governor, while inaugurating the nine-member committee at the Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday, said the decision was in continuation of his commitment to ensuring that retirees who had served and helped in building the state were rewarded with their entitlements.

Nnamdi Nwankwo, a reverend father, is the chairperson of the committee.

Donatus Achi, a retired permanent secretary, and Ike Ekere, State chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, are members.

Other members are Theophilus Nweke Odo, state chairperson of Nigeria Union of Teachers; Kenneth Ugwueze, state chairperson of National Union of Local Government Employees; Adenike Okebu, senior special assistant to the governor on revenue; Larry Oguego, human rights activist; Chinedu Ngene, from the state audit department; and Obiamaka Egbo, a professor and special adviser to the governor on public finance.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)