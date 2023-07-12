Today’s Headlines: Wike is preparing to contest in 2027 election – Tonye Cole alleges; Osinbajo bags new international appointment

Wike is preparing to contest in 2027 election – Tonye-Cole alleges

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole predicted that former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike is preparing the grounds for a presidential run in the 2027 election.

Tonye-Cole who lost the governorship race to Wike-backed Sims Fubara said he has no doubt that the Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gearing up to contest the polls.

He made the comment when he was featured as a guest on Political Paradigm on Channels Television on Tuesday when asked about the potential of Wike defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have no doubt that Nyesom Wike has a deep interest in politics moving forward, in terms of presidency or vice president.

“So, all of this is all part of his own calculation as to where he is going and what he wants to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wike has been rumored to likely get an appointment in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Osinbajo Bags New International Appointment

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has bagged an appointment as Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, local entrepreneurs, governments, and technology, policy, and financing partners.

Announcing his new appointment in a series of tweets, the former VP pledged to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector while boosting Africa’s share in the global carbon market.

He said, “I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI

Photo credit: Google

Veteran Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

Photo Credit:Channels Television’s

The Nigerian movie industry Nollywood has been hit with yet another sad event, as veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke, has reportedly died.

Her death was announced by her colleague, Joseph Okechukwu, in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of the actress, Okechukwu wrote, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

“I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory.

Last year, Okereke was kidnapped in Enugu alongside fellow actor Clemson Cornel, but they were later released unhurt by their abductors days after they were declared missing.

Sokoto PDP Closes Case At Tribunal

Photos Credits: Leadership

The Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto state has adjourned sitting to July 19, after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s 2023 Governorship candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, closed thier testimonies.

This is after the tribunal under the chairmanship of Justice Haruna Mshelia, admitted in exhibits two letters on Sokoto state Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir’s, educational qualifications.

The exhibits admitted were from Sabon Birni Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) tendered by Mr Muyiwa Akinboro SAN, the led Counsel to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s 2023 Governorship candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar.

Venomnews (

)