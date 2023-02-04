Today’s Headlines: Wike Insists: Cabal In Presidency Backing Atiku; Naira Redesign: Ganduje exposes Emefiele’s alleged plan to ruin APC’s chances at elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Insists: Cabal In Presidency Backing Atiku

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the cabal in the presidency is backing the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to win the presidency. Wike spoke at the Comprehensive Secondary School field, Ibaka Town, Okrika Island during the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Flag-off Rally for Okrika Local Government Area on Friday.

Wike said recent events had vindicated him over his initial public statement that the PDP presidential candidate and his supporters boasted that they did not need the G-5 governors to win the election because they had been assured of victory by a cabal in the presidency.

“I said they have been given assurance, but this election is not going to be based on that cabal assurance. It is on the people’s assurance,” he said.

Naira Redesign: Ganduje exposes Emefiele’s alleged plan to ruin APC’s chances at elections

The Governor of Kano State on Friday said the naira redesign was never the agenda of the All Progressive Congress, APC, but a calculated plan by the Central Bank Governor, Goodwin Emefiele and a few cronies surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari. He made the allegations during an interview on the BBC Hausa radio service.

The currency swap has already put over two hundred million Nigerians under pressure as people in some parts of the country’s southwest have begun protesting the lack of physical cash flow.

Ganduje said that by next week if issues regarding the currency issues were not resolved following a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors, the governors would take a step to ensure that the plan by the Central Bank Governor and a few other people do not plunge the country into crisis.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting in Abuja, Ganduje said the CBN Governor, Emefiele acted to deceive President Muhammadu Buhari into redesigning the naira because he failed to make it at the APC primaries which brought Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as it’s Presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Cash swap: CBN accredits 641 super agents in Kwara.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it has accredited no fewer than 641 super agents (POS) operators on Naira cash swap in Kwara State. It, therefore, urged Kwarans to exchange their old Naira notes at POS machines and open Savings accounts.

CBN Ilorin branch’s Director, Consumer Protection, Mrs Rashidat Mangunu dropped the hint while monitoring some POS super-agents in Ilorin, the state capital. Mangunu promised to give a sum of N500,000 weekly to each of the super agents to ease the process of 10,000 cash swaps daily for people living in rural areas. She called on residents of the state, especially, rural dwellers, to make judicious use of the super-agents to change their old notes.

Ask Malami about sale of 48m barrels of crude, Interpol tells Reps

The Head of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), Garba Baba Umar, says the House of Representatives should direct enquires over the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015, to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. He said this when he appeared before the House ad-hoc Committee investigating the matter. The Committee is also probing crude oil export from 2014 to date.

The Committee was questioning the Interpol boss for going after whistleblowers who exposed the alleged illegal sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude in China in 2015 estimated at $2.4 billion after they approached the House to expose the deal.

