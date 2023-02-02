Today’s Headlines: Wike Has Directed Aides To Work For Tinubu- PDP,Obi to Zamfara residents: Your state’s resources should bring good — not crime

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Has Directed LG Chairmen, Aides To Work For Tinubu- PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has allegedly endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu for the February 25 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party campaign council has said.

SaharaReporters had reported on Wednesday that Wike failed to name the presidential candidate which the five aggrieved governors he led would support for the presidency.

Obi Advises Zamfara Residents

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says the natural resources in Zamfara should be a source of good for residents of the state.

In his address on Thursday during the LP presidential campaign rally at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, Obi said his administration will unlock the potential of the state if elected.

Pay Our Gratuities, Harmonise Pension- Pensioners Tells Abiodun

Members of the Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, have called on the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun to settle their outstanding gratuities, and as well harmonize their monthly pension.

The State LOGPAN Chairman, Benedict Ademoye, who made the call while addressing newsmen during the association’s thanksgiving programme held at the LOGPAN state secretariat in Abeokuta, said the amount of gratuity that is yet to be paid has accumulated to sixty-eight billion naira.

NiMeT Warns Pilots, tors Over Poor Visibility In Kano

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT), on Thursday, warmed Pilots and Airline operators of possible deterioration in visibility due to observed dust-haze propagated into the country from the source region.

In a release signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, NiMet, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, the agency advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports from the agency for effective planning of their operations.

CBN Allows Over-the-counter Withdrawals, PoS tors Charge 10%

Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has directed commercial banks to begin the payment of the redesigned naira notes over the counter.

Emefiele gave the directive in a statement posted on the CBN Website on Thursday and signed by the Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi.

