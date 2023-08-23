Today’s Headlines: Wike Has Capacity To Deliver, His Utterances – Sani, LP Will Win Imo Gov Poll–Obi

Wike Has Capacity To Deliver, His Utterances, Greatest Challenge — Sani

LAGOS – Shehu Sani, a human rights activist and former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the National Assembly, has said that the newly-inaugurated Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has the capacity to deliver as a minister, but may get himself into “serious politi­cal trouble” with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of his utterances.

Sani, a socio-political com­mentator stated this on Tuesday his official X page, where he said although Wike’s capabili­ty to deliver on his job is not in doubt, his utterances or actions may land him in trouble.

Sani further stated that the former Rivers State governor should learn how to “walk in a minefield or be blown by it.”

Speaking his social media page, Sani tweeted: “The capac­ity and competence of the new FCT minister to deliver is with­out doubt. The possibility of get­ting himself and the President into serious political trouble by his utterances or actions is also without doubt.

LP Will Win Imo Gov Poll–Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that his party would win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaigns for the party in the state, Obi said that LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State, which his party controls, as an example of good governance, Obi said that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Obi said, “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party, and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in the process.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders who will do what they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo State. In Abia today, there is hope; that is what is called governance. This is because a first-class brain who knows what he is doing is the governor there

I back Tinubu to fix Nigeria, says Yul Edochie

Popular actor Yul Edochie has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fix Nigeria.

The President, he said, has what it takes to move Nigeria out of the wood.

According to the actor, the former Lagos Governor has the best interest of the people at heart, even though people might never see it.

The filmmaker, who shared a photo in a Tinubu branded attire, has continued to publicly support the president.

He captioned his post: “ASIWAJU BOY. 100%. Unapologetically. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I’M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED”

This post comes just days after he posted a picture of the President on his instagram page while showering him with prayers.

Tinubu orders NIMC DG to proceed on retirement leave

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz to commence on 90-day pre-retirement leave with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

The President has also approved the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of NIMC for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajiri Ngelale.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

