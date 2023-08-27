Today’s Headlines: Wike Frowns At Congratulatory Billboards, Donald Duke Loses Mum

Wike Frowns At Congratulatory Billboards, Advertorials In His Honour

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

Photo Credit: Google

Donald Duke Loses Mum

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Mrs. Genevieve Duke is dead.She slipped into a coma on August 1 and passed onto the great beyond on Friday, August 25, according to her son, Mr Donald Duke. “Incidentally and interestingly, she slipped into a coma on the 35th anniversary of the passing of her husband and our father. She was 94 years old. They both have 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren to date” , Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said in a note yesterday.

“Her earthly cloak will be laid to rest on Wednesday the 30th of August, 2023 on Grailland at Iju Hills in accordance with Grail Funeral Rites.

I wish to invite you to this solemn occasion which shall commence at 3pm. I however kindly advise you to inform me prior, perhaps by Monday the 28th, (invitation slips are required) and plan to arrive at the venue at least 1 hour before, to be properly admitted, as the doors will be shut 10 minutes to the commencement of the funeral. There shall be a reception immediately after internment at the Assembly Hall.

Subsidy Removal Hardship will be over soon – Lawan

Photo Credit:Daily Post

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has asked Nigerians to stay hopeful in the face of challenges occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government, saying they would not be permanent.

Lawan made the appeal, on Saturday, while flagging-off the distribution of 9,000 bags of grains as palliatives to his constituents from 60 wards in six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District.

According to a statement issued by the former Senate President’s Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, the intervention scheme which was undertaken by Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, SAIL Empowerment Foundation – held at Filin Katuzu in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State, would also be extended to Muslim religious groups, Christian communities and persons with disabilities.

Bawa’s Detention Not Affecting Our Job_EFCC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that the arrest and subsequent indefinite detention of its embattled former Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has not stopped the anti-graft agency from carrying out its statutory duty or probing both high- and low-profile persons suspected of corrupt practices.

The spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren made this known on Saturday, in an exclusive telephone interview with our correspondent.

Sunday PUNCH reports that while Bawa has now spent exactly 75 days in the dungeon of the Department of State Service, following his arrest in June, the EFCC has yet to arrest or probe any high profile suspect, including former and incumbent governors and ministers such as Bello Matawalle, Yahaya Bello, and Kayode Fayemi, all of whom were under probe of the commission before the assumption of the acting EFCC Chairman Abdulkarim Chukkol, to office.

In May 2023, under Bawa, the EFCC revealed that it was investigating Matawalle over an alleged N70bn contract fraud. Months before then, the commission had revealed its ongoing probe of the Yahaya Bello and some of his relatives over 14 properties and N400million alleged to be proceeds of corruption; while Mr Fayemi was said to be under investigation and was invited by the commission, over an alleged misappropriation of N4billion.

